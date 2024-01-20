Korean Golfer KH Lee Makes Significant Leap at The American Express Tournament

In the field of champions, Korean golfer KH Lee has emerged with an exceptional stride, moving significantly up the leaderboard at The American Express tournament. An 8-under 64 round performance has placed him joint third, trailing by a mere two strokes behind the leader, Sam Burns. Burns himself delivered a remarkable 61, setting a high bar at the tournament.

Close Pursuits and Challenging Ascents

Lee isn't the only Korean making waves at the tournament. Si Woo Kim, a familiar face and a previous winner of this event four years ago, is also eyeing the title. He's remained consistent on the green, with a bogey-free 66 marking his steady pursuit. Indian-American Akshay Bhatia, while improved, faces the hurdle of making the cut in the third round from his current T-74 position. Aaron Rai, on the other hand, dropped to T-114.

A Battle of Skill and Strategy

Lee's bid for the top isn't just about the tournament victory; it's a quest for his third PGA TOUR win. His two previous victories surely contribute to his confident display on the course. Other notable performers include Kevin Yu from Chinese Taipei and Sungjae Im from Korea, both offering strong competition with Yu at 12-under and Im at 11-under respectively. American golfer Michael Kim sits comfortably in second place after scoring a 63.

High Stakes and Hopefuls

The American Express tournament, featuring 156 players, tests the mettle of participants through one round on three different courses over the first three days. The cut is made after the third round, raising the stakes for each shot. Ryo Hisatsune from Japan, sitting five shots behind the leader, remains hopeful. Meanwhile, Taiga Semikawa must bring forth a strong performance in the third round to make the cut.