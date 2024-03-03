Kooweerup Falls Short in Thrilling Grand Final Against Mornington Civic

The culmination of a gripping season saw Kooweerup's lawn bowls team fall just short of victory in the grand final, marking a day of mixed emotions and significant achievements. Competing against Mornington Civic, the Kooweerup team faced a challenging match on a tricky-green at Belvedere, ending the day with a score of 50-63 in favor of Mornington Civic. Despite the loss, the season overall highlighted the team's resilience and growth, setting a strong foundation for future competitions.

Grand Final Breakdown

The Kooweerup team, represented by Wayne Stevens, Rob Matthews, Rex Alexander, and Cam Davey, encountered early difficulties, unable to overcome a significant gap established by their opponents, resulting in a 11-20 loss. Another setback was experienced by Brett Condron, Peter Butera, Bec Watts, and Daniel Price, who were defeated 20-25, despite their efforts. However, not all was gloom as Steven Jenkins, Ian Richardson, Jimi Watts, and Jim Jenkins secured a narrow 19-18 win, shining as the day's bright spot and showcasing the team's potential and spirit.

Season Reflections

The season, while ending on a somber note, brought several successes to Kooweerup, including the introduction of five new players to the Pennant competition. Impressively, three of these newcomers played in the grand final, demonstrating the club's commitment to nurturing talent and expanding its player base. The club's achievements were not limited to the grand final appearance, with Division 8 making a significant impact, Division 9 showing promise with numerous inexperienced players, and Tuesday Division 4 narrowly missing the finals. The collective efforts this season underscore the club's resilience and potential for growth.

Looking Ahead

As Kooweerup prepares for the next season, there's a sense of optimism for attracting more recruits and potentially fielding two Tuesday teams. The final day of the Friday Triples competition, held before the demolition of the old clubhouse, transitioned to Lang Lang Bowls Club, signaling new beginnings and continued passion for the game. This change of venue, along with the support from the community and the determination of the players, sets a hopeful tone for the future of Kooweerup's lawn bowls team.

Despite the grand final loss, the season presented numerous highlights and learning opportunities for Kooweerup. The team's ability to reach the grand final and introduce new players to the sport reflects a successful season, laying a solid foundation for future achievements. As the team and its supporters look forward to the next season, there's a shared belief in the potential for even greater accomplishments and the continued growth of the lawn bowls community.