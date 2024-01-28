Koops Crew Strikes Gold at the Pioneer Press Treasure Hunt

In a thrilling twist to a time-honored tradition, the Koopmeiners family, affectionately dubbed the Koops Crew, unearthed the coveted Pioneer Press Treasure Hunt medallion at the Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary in St. Paul. The medallion, shrouded for the first time in this sanctuary's tranquil setting, was found tucked away in a plastic pyramid nestled within a nondescript box behind the sanctuary's verdant grass.

A Triumphant First for the Koops Crew

Securing their first-ever victory in the hunt, the Koops Crew claimed the full $10,000 reward by producing a registered patch and all the released clues. This win was not merely about the money but marked a significant milestone in the family's three-generational tradition of participating in the hunt. The winning team comprised brothers Luke and Josh Koopmeiners, their spouses, and Luke's 4-year-old son, a testament to the family’s enduring commitment to this annual event.

The Winning Strategy

The family's treasure hunting acumen is built on an organized approach, guided by a 'bible' binder replete with detailed hunt information and statistics. This year's clues, hinting at beer and a local county, were deciphered adeptly by the family, leading them straight to the medallion's clandestine location.

A Short and Sweet Hunt

Ending after a mere seven clues, this year's hunt was the quickest since 2015. The unusually balmy weather had hunters swapping their shovels for garden rakes, as there was less snow to sift through. Amid the thrill of the chase, the spirit of camaraderie, and the element of surprise, the 2024 Pioneer Press Treasure Hunt was, indeed, a memorable spectacle.