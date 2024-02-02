Kokomo's Boys Basketball Team Triumphs Over Indianapolis Cathedral in Class 4A Top 10 Clash

In an exhilarating Class 4A Top 10 basketball matchup, Kokomo's boys team emerged victorious with a decisive 91-74 win over Indianapolis Cathedral. The seventh-ranked Kokomo team seized control of the game from late in the first quarter, repelling multiple challenges from the fifth-ranked Cathedral. The game teetered on a razor's edge until the final quarter, with Kokomo leading 22-19 after the first, 41-36 at halftime, and 64-57 following the third.

Turning Tides and Trenchant Triumphs

Cathedral rallied to close the gap to a mere three points several times in the fourth quarter. However, Kokomo secured their win with a decisive 9-0 run. The game was characterized by high turnovers and fouls from both teams, adding an element of unpredictability and tension to the match. Key players from Kokomo, Flory Bidunga and Karson Rogers, turned in dominant performances. Bidunga achieved his remarkable 65th career double-double with 23 points and 17 rebounds, while Rogers scored 23 points and 12 rebounds. Sophomore guard Korbyn Hammel also made his mark with an impressive 17 points.

The Strategy Behind the Score

Kokomo's efficient shooting, striking at 57.4% from the field and an impressive 62.5% from the three-point range, contributed significantly to their high score. Remarkably, such a high score has been a rarity in the past 37 years. The team's effective guard play was acknowledged as a key factor in their victory by Cathedral's coach, Jason Delaney, who also pointed out his team's poor shooting and defensive lapses.

Composure Under Pressure

John Peckinpaugh, Kokomo's coach, lauded his team's composure, particularly when star player Bidunga was benched due to foul trouble. He praised their ability to make crucial decisions in a high-pressure environment. This victory reflects the strength of Kokomo's team spirit and their ability to deliver under pressure, setting them up as a force to be reckoned with in future matches.