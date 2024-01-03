en English
Kohli’s Viral Tribute to Lord Ram During South Africa Test

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:01 am EST
On the cricketing grounds of Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, during the second Test of India versus South Africa, a unique tribute unfolded. As South African cricketer Keshav Maharaj walked out to bat, the Indian song ‘Ram Siya Ram’ from the film Aadipurush echoed. Rather unexpectedly, the focus of the moment was stolen by none other than India’s former captain, Virat Kohli. His spontaneous reaction to the song – mimicking the iconic archery gestures of Lord Ram and performing a ‘namaste’ – became a highlight, winning countless hearts and going viral on social media.

Kohli’s Tribute to Lord Ram

Kohli’s actions were more than just a response to a popular song. For many, it was viewed as a tribute to the revered Hindu deity, Shri Ram, resonating deeply with fans both on and off the field. The pictures and videos of his iconic poses swiftly circulated across social platforms, earning waves of appreciation from users who admired his in-the-moment tribute.

The ‘Ram Siya Ram’ Association with Maharaj

This is not the first instance of the ‘Ram Siya Ram’ song being associated with Maharaj. The same was noted during the white-ball leg of the South African tour, with its consistent play every time Maharaj was at bat. Indian wicketkeeper, KL Rahul, even mentioned this recurring theme to Maharaj during the 3rd ODI, further reinforcing the link.

India’s Comeback in the Ongoing Series

Amidst the unique tributes and trending moments, the Test series continued, with India making a strong comeback after their initial loss. The Indian bowlers, including Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, left their mark on the match. They bowled out South Africa for a mere 55 runs in the first innings, with Siraj claiming six wickets and significantly contributing to India’s resurgence in the series.

India South Africa Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

