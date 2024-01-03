en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Kodagu District Enhances Sports Infrastructure with New Hockey Stadium

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:07 am EST
Kodagu District Enhances Sports Infrastructure with New Hockey Stadium

The Minister in-charge of Kodagu district, N.S. Boseraju, recently inaugurated a new hockey stadium at Chowdlu village near Somwarpet. In a move that acknowledges the district’s rich sporting legacy, especially in hockey, the Minister pledged to pursue the sanctioning of a sports hostel for Somwarpet. He also expressed intentions to discuss with the Sports Minister about the allocation of additional funds for constructing a compound wall for the stadium, further strengthening the infrastructure.

Stadium Construction and Future Plans

The establishment of the new hockey stadium is a testament to the efforts of former MLA Appachu Ranjan and current Madikeri MLA Mantar Gowda, who secured ₹40 lakh to finalize the stadium works. The Minister emphasized the stadium’s capacity to host national-level hockey matches, an achievement that amplifies the district’s reputation in the sports arena.

Fulfillment of a Local Dream

The inauguration of the hockey stadium marks the realization of a long-standing aspiration of the local population. MLA Mantar Gowda highlighted the importance of proper maintenance and safety measures to ensure that the stadium continues to be a source of pride for the community and a hotspot for nurturing talent.

Proposed Naming and Honoring Achievements

In a nod to the contributions of local families, there is a proposal to name the stadium after C.K. Kalappa, whose family generously donated the land for its construction. The event also honored the accomplishments of B.M. Suresh and renowned hockey player Subbaiah. Echoing Minister Boseraju’s sentiments, hockey coach Shashidar called for the establishment of a sports hostel in Somwarpet, further underlining the region’s commitment to fostering sporting excellence.

0
India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
13 seconds ago
Ahmedabad Processes Over 103 Lakh Metric Tonnes of Solid Waste, Frees Up Urban Land
In a significant stride towards sustainable waste management, the Gujarat government has announced the processing of over 103 lakh metric tonnes of solid waste in Ahmedabad. This milestone marks the freeing of around 35 acres of urban land, largely due to the bio-mining pilot project initiated in January 2019 at the Pirana site. This endeavor
Ahmedabad Processes Over 103 Lakh Metric Tonnes of Solid Waste, Frees Up Urban Land
Delhi Court Convicts Two in Infamous 2020 North-East Delhi Riots Case
5 mins ago
Delhi Court Convicts Two in Infamous 2020 North-East Delhi Riots Case
HNLC Withdraws from Peace Talks, Signals Potential Return to Violence
6 mins ago
HNLC Withdraws from Peace Talks, Signals Potential Return to Violence
Lalbagh's Republic Day Flower Show Celebrates Basavanna and Vachana Literature
27 seconds ago
Lalbagh's Republic Day Flower Show Celebrates Basavanna and Vachana Literature
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes State Government, Promises Change if Shiv Sena Comes to Power
2 mins ago
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes State Government, Promises Change if Shiv Sena Comes to Power
Haldia Petrochemicals Begins Construction of India's Largest Phenol Plant
2 mins ago
Haldia Petrochemicals Begins Construction of India's Largest Phenol Plant
Latest Headlines
World News
Brenton Strange's Progression in Jacksonville Jaguars and Evan Engram's Historic Season
1 min
Brenton Strange's Progression in Jacksonville Jaguars and Evan Engram's Historic Season
Fulfilling Indoor Cat Lives: The Role of Safe Olfactory Stimulation
1 min
Fulfilling Indoor Cat Lives: The Role of Safe Olfactory Stimulation
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes State Government, Promises Change if Shiv Sena Comes to Power
2 mins
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes State Government, Promises Change if Shiv Sena Comes to Power
Kevin Garnett's Food Metaphors: A Unique Blend of Basketball and Culinary Expressions
2 mins
Kevin Garnett's Food Metaphors: A Unique Blend of Basketball and Culinary Expressions
L'Jarius Sneed's Unyielding Defense: A Highlight of Kansas City Chiefs' Season
2 mins
L'Jarius Sneed's Unyielding Defense: A Highlight of Kansas City Chiefs' Season
Andretti Global's Off-Season Overhaul: New Livery and Driver on Board
2 mins
Andretti Global's Off-Season Overhaul: New Livery and Driver on Board
Groundbreaking Study Suggests Gut Microbiota Changes After Bariatric Surgery Can Influence Metabolism
2 mins
Groundbreaking Study Suggests Gut Microbiota Changes After Bariatric Surgery Can Influence Metabolism
The Oat Milk Trend: Nutritional Profile and Impact on Blood Sugar Levels
3 mins
The Oat Milk Trend: Nutritional Profile and Impact on Blood Sugar Levels
George Osborne: From the Exchequer to the Editor's Desk
3 mins
George Osborne: From the Exchequer to the Editor's Desk
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
39 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
40 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
49 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
50 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
59 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app