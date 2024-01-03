Kodagu District Enhances Sports Infrastructure with New Hockey Stadium

The Minister in-charge of Kodagu district, N.S. Boseraju, recently inaugurated a new hockey stadium at Chowdlu village near Somwarpet. In a move that acknowledges the district’s rich sporting legacy, especially in hockey, the Minister pledged to pursue the sanctioning of a sports hostel for Somwarpet. He also expressed intentions to discuss with the Sports Minister about the allocation of additional funds for constructing a compound wall for the stadium, further strengthening the infrastructure.

Stadium Construction and Future Plans

The establishment of the new hockey stadium is a testament to the efforts of former MLA Appachu Ranjan and current Madikeri MLA Mantar Gowda, who secured ₹40 lakh to finalize the stadium works. The Minister emphasized the stadium’s capacity to host national-level hockey matches, an achievement that amplifies the district’s reputation in the sports arena.

Fulfillment of a Local Dream

The inauguration of the hockey stadium marks the realization of a long-standing aspiration of the local population. MLA Mantar Gowda highlighted the importance of proper maintenance and safety measures to ensure that the stadium continues to be a source of pride for the community and a hotspot for nurturing talent.

Proposed Naming and Honoring Achievements

In a nod to the contributions of local families, there is a proposal to name the stadium after C.K. Kalappa, whose family generously donated the land for its construction. The event also honored the accomplishments of B.M. Suresh and renowned hockey player Subbaiah. Echoing Minister Boseraju’s sentiments, hockey coach Shashidar called for the establishment of a sports hostel in Somwarpet, further underlining the region’s commitment to fostering sporting excellence.