Knights vs. Red Flash: A Northeast Conference College Basketball Showdown

As the clock strikes 7 p.m. ET on January 15, 2024, the DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania, will bear witness to a charged Northeast conference college basketball game. The FDU Knights are gearing up to square off against the St. Francis Red Flash, a matchup that promises to be an adrenaline-fueled spectacle.

Knights’ Momentum vs. Red Flash’s Struggle

The Knights, thriving on the high of a three-game homestand and a recent 81-74 overtime victory against the Skyhawks, are bringing a renewed vigor to the court. Their average game score stands at 78.1 points on 42.8 percent shooting, which speaks volumes about their performance. St. Francis, on the other hand, is grappling with a challenging phase, having suffered a third consecutive loss to the Blue Devils and holding a season record of 5-11. Their average game score is 65.3 points on 41.8 percent shooting.

A Rematch with Stakes

The upcoming game holds particular significance for both teams, as it serves as a rematch of their March 2023 face-off, where FDU emerged victorious with a 70-50 score. However, this time, the Knights will be devoid of their home-court advantage, a factor that might play a critical role in the game’s dynamics. The teams have an equally split record in their last 10 encounters, with each team claiming five victories.

Watching the Game

Basketball enthusiasts worldwide can tune into the action as the game will be available for online streaming on the CBS Sports App. As the Knights and the Red Flash lock horns, the DeGol Arena will not only be a battleground but a stage for a compelling narrative of struggle, ambition, and sheer human will.