Business

Knight Frank Calls for Bids for Historic Odsal Stadium Lease

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:49 am EST
Knight Frank Calls for Bids for Historic Odsal Stadium Lease

Global property consultancy, Knight Frank, has announced a call for bids for the historic Odsal Stadium’s lease, presently home to Bradford Bulls and Odsal Motorsport. The deadline for submitting expressions of interest for this iconic sporting landmark is set for 12:30 pm on January 31.

Odsal Stadium: A Storied Venue

The Odsal Stadium, with its unique amphitheatre-like structure, opened its doors in 1934. Spanning a vast 12.85 acres, the stadium’s South and East Stands offer an unrivalled viewing experience. The North and West Stands feature concrete surfaced open-standing terraces. The stadium also houses changing rooms for home and away teams, as well as match officials, located at ground level in the West Stand.

Current Leaseholders and Tenants

Currently, the stadium is leased by the Rugby Football League Ltd (RFL) from Bradford Council on a 150-year term with a peppercorn rent. The RFL acquired the lease in 2012 with the intention to preserve the historic venue for Rugby League amidst financial difficulties faced by Bradford Bulls. However, the national governing body is now exploring options for sale, as this was not intended to be a long-term position for them.

The Opportunity and Potential Income

Attracting significant interest, the lease of the stadium generates an annual income of approximately £125,000 from its two tenants, Bradford Bulls and Odsal Motorsport Ltd. The latter holds a licence until 2041 for up to 20 events per year. Despite the impending sale, the Bradford Bulls have reassured fans that they do not foresee any immediate threats to the club’s occupancy of Odsal Stadium, with plans to play all of their home fixtures there in 2024.

Business Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

