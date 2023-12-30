en English
Knicks Replace Traded Toppin with DiVincenzo: A New Dynamic

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:48 am EST
In a significant shift, the New York Knicks have turned the tables in their roster, replacing traded backup power forward Obi Toppin with Donte DiVincenzo. DiVincenzo, an exceptional outside shooter, has been ushered into a starting role, creating a fresh dynamic within the team. Toppin, now sporting the colors of the Indiana Pacers, has been relegated to a reserve role after starting 27 of the team’s first 28 games.

DiVincenzo’s Impressive Performance

DiVincenzo joined the Knicks starting lineup on December 8 and has since been showcasing remarkable skills on the court. Averaging 11.5 points and boasting a 48.3 percent success rate from the 3-point range in his first 10 games, DiVincenzo has been a crucial part of the Knicks’ recent progress. Although he had a rough game where he scored merely two points and missed all his three-point attempts, his overall performance has been commendable. Notably, DiVincenzo’s contributions on the defensive front have been pivotal, with his defensive rating slightly better than that of Quentin Grimes, whom he replaced.

Coach Thibodeau’s Remarks

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau lauded DiVincenzo, specifically noting his versatility and ability to create space and play fast. These abilities have played a key role in the Knicks’ strategy, particularly in spreading the floor and improving their defensive game.

Future Match-ups and Injuries

Meanwhile, the Pacers seem to be finding their rhythm after a series of losses, clinching victories over the Rockets and the Bulls with Toppin in the reserve role. The Knicks are scheduled to face the Pacers on Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, a match that will undoubtedly be closely watched by fans of both teams. However, Wendell Carter Jr. was a late scratch for the Magic due to a knee injury, and Jericho Sims remains sidelined with an ankle injury, potentially affecting the dynamics of the upcoming game.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

