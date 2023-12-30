en English
NBA

Knicks’ Championship Odds Unchanged Despite Anunoby Acquisition

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:55 pm EST
Knicks’ Championship Odds Unchanged Despite Anunoby Acquisition

The New York Knicks have made a significant move in the NBA trade market, acquiring OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors. Despite this notable acquisition, the Knicks’ odds to clinch the NBA Championship in 2024 remain static at 50/1, according to Vegas oddsmakers at BetMGM. The trade, which sent RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Raptors, also included Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn moving to the Knicks. However, this has not altered the team’s championship prospects for the season significantly.

Trade Details and Implications

As part of the trade package, the Knicks also sent draft compensation to the Raptors. Anunoby, who was on the All-NBA Defensive Second Team the previous year, is viewed as a robust wing defender and an upgrade at the forward position. He is also recognized for his shooting prowess, having maintained a success rate of at least 36 percent from the 3-point range over the past four seasons. While his acquisition bolsters the Knicks’ lineup, it has not dramatically shifted their odds for the upcoming championship.

Reactions to the Trade

The trade elicited mixed reactions from NBA fans, with many expressing discontent over the Knicks’ decision. Despite Anunoby’s defensive skills and his leading role in steals last season, many fans felt the Knicks did not receive fair value. Nevertheless, Anunoby is expected to supplement the scoring options behind Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.

Knicks’ Position in the League

The Knicks’ odds remain tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 14th best in the league and fifth-best in the Eastern Conference, despite the recent trade. While their Eastern Conference odds saw a slight improvement at DraftKings Sportsbook, moving from 25/1 to 20/1, they still trail behind top contenders like the Celtics, Nuggets, and Bucks. Currently positioned seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, the Knicks would host a play-in tournament game if the season ended today. Despite the uncertainty, FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Knicks at 590 to make the postseason, with an over/under total set at 45.5 wins.

NBA
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

