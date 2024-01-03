en English
Germany

Knicks Boost Roster with Duane Washington Jr. on Two-way Contract

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:07 pm EST
Knicks Boost Roster with Duane Washington Jr. on Two-way Contract

Guard Duane Washington Jr. has found a new home with the New York Knicks, thanks to a two-way contract. The 23-year-old German-born athlete is no stranger to the NBA. Having previously played for the Phoenix Suns during the 2022-23 season, Washington Jr. managed to average 7.9 points, 2.0 assists, and 1.2 rebounds across 31 games.

A Proven Performer

Prior to his stint with the Suns, Washington Jr. made his NBA debut with the Indiana Pacers. Despite not being selected in the 2021 NBA draft, he participated in 48 games, demonstrating his resilience and adaptability. His NBA journey started after a successful tenure at Ohio State University, where he honed his skills and prepared for the challenges of professional basketball.

Shining in the G League

Washington Jr.’s versatility truly shone in the NBA G League with the Westchester Knicks. In the highly competitive Showcase Cup, he averaged an impressive 27.3 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds over three games. Even in the regular season games with the Westchester Knicks, his performance was noteworthy. He averaged 20.8 points in nearly 29 minutes of play per game.

A Strategic Move by the Knicks

This signing of Washington Jr. is a strategic move by the New York Knicks. It reflects their approach to bolster the team’s roster with emerging talent that has demonstrated strong performance in the G League. Given his proven track record and the skills he has shown, Washington Jr.’s addition to the Knicks could be a game-changer for the team.

Germany Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

