KMC Enters Cassette Market with Revolutionary React Cassette

KMC, a trusted name in the bicycle chain industry, has made its foray into the cassette market with the introduction of their first product - the React cassette. Launched on February 11, 2024, this new cassette is available in 10 and 11-speed versions, offering wide ratio options for gravel and mountain bike enthusiasts.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Gear Changes with Flow Control

Designed with a proprietary technology called Flow Control, the React cassette promises smooth and efficient gear changes. The innovative dual shifting ramps ensure a swift and seamless transition between gears. This technology not only enhances the riding experience but also extends the lifespan of the cassette.

The tooth profile of the React cassette has been redesigned to be wider, reducing friction and increasing durability. This unique design feature makes it compatible with other chain brands, although it is optimized for KMC chains. The React cassette, with its improved performance and durability, is poised to make a significant impact in the cycling world.

Advertisment

Wider Ratios for Greater Flexibility

Recognizing the growing trend towards wider ratio cassettes, KMC has ensured that the React cassette caters to this demand. The wider ratios provide easier gears, improved cadence, and increased power output, making it an ideal choice for gravel and mountain bike riders. The 11-speed cassettes are available in 11-42 and 11-50 ratios, while the 10-speed versions come in 11-36 and 11-42 ratios.

Affordable and Accessible

Advertisment

Priced at a budget-friendly $65, the React cassette offers cyclists an affordable upgrade option. This competitive pricing, coupled with its wide ratio options and innovative design, positions the React cassette as a strong contender in the market. As KMC expands its product range, cyclists around the world can look forward to experiencing the quality and performance that the brand is known for.

The introduction of the React cassette marks a significant milestone for KMC, as they venture into new territory in the cycling industry. With its unique Flow Control technology, wider tooth profile, and wide ratio options, the React cassette is set to redefine the cycling experience for gravel and mountain bike enthusiasts.

As KMC continues to push the boundaries of innovation and performance, cyclists can expect more groundbreaking products in the future. The React cassette, with its promise of smooth gear changes and enhanced durability, is a testament to KMC's commitment to delivering high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of cyclists. Priced at $65, the React cassette is not just an affordable upgrade option, but a symbol of KMC's dedication to making cycling more enjoyable and accessible for all.