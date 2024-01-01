en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Klopp Urges Fan Backing as Liverpool Tops Premier League Standings

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:46 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
Klopp Urges Fan Backing as Liverpool Tops Premier League Standings

As Liverpool Football Club (LFC) greets the New Year at the apex of the Premier League, Manager Jurgen Klopp has rallied the club’s supporters for an amplification of their backing. Klopp’s appeal comes on the heels of his previous admonishment of a section of fans for their muted support during a Carabao Cup match. However, in his program notes issued before the New Year’s Day game against Newcastle United, Klopp lauded the fans for the electric atmosphere they engendered in the recent clash against Arsenal, while challenging them to elevate their support.

In Klopp’s view, January presents a unique opportunity given that only two home league games are scheduled. The German coach sees an intensified fan backing as a crucial factor in sustaining Liverpool’s league lead, a position they hold by edging out Aston Villa on goal difference and maintaining a gap over Manchester City and Arsenal. Klopp’s call for greater support also underscores the importance of home games in shaping the outcome of the league.

January Squad Dynamics

On the squad front, Klopp anticipates the return of midfielder Alexis Mac Allister to the line-up. The game against Newcastle will also see Mo Salah and Wataru Endo play their final matches before heading off for the Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup, respectively. Their departure will undoubtedly impact LFC’s squad dynamics.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Poland, Led by Iga Swiatek, Secures Quarter-Final Spot at the United Cup

By Salman Khan

Year 2023 in Sports: A Recap of Noteworthy Events and Achievements

By Salman Khan

Athletes Face Unexpected Setback as Event Organizers Pull Support

By Salman Khan

Julius Randle Leads Knicks to Victory Over Timberwolves

By Salman Khan

DJ Uiagalelei Commits to Florida State Seminoles Amid Quarterback Inst ...
@Sports · 45 mins
DJ Uiagalelei Commits to Florida State Seminoles Amid Quarterback Inst ...
heart comment 0
2024 Sports Projections: A Year of High Stakes, Record Contracts, and Potential Game-changers

By Salman Khan

2024 Sports Projections: A Year of High Stakes, Record Contracts, and Potential Game-changers
NFL Games and a Major Cryptocurrency Hack: A Week of Highs and Lows

By Salman Khan

NFL Games and a Major Cryptocurrency Hack: A Week of Highs and Lows
Patrick Cantlay Debunks Rumors, Affirms Commitment to PGA Tour

By Salman Khan

Patrick Cantlay Debunks Rumors, Affirms Commitment to PGA Tour
Injuries and Errors Mark Connacht’s Victory Over Munster

By Salman Khan

Injuries and Errors Mark Connacht's Victory Over Munster
Latest Headlines
World News
Botswana Proposes State-Funded Political Party Financing
24 seconds
Botswana Proposes State-Funded Political Party Financing
The Art and Science of Multi-tasking: Impact on Safety and Productivity
31 seconds
The Art and Science of Multi-tasking: Impact on Safety and Productivity
Bride-to-be's Weight Loss Injection Ordeal: A Stark Warning Against Online Drug Purchase
2 mins
Bride-to-be's Weight Loss Injection Ordeal: A Stark Warning Against Online Drug Purchase
Poland, Led by Iga Swiatek, Secures Quarter-Final Spot at the United Cup
6 mins
Poland, Led by Iga Swiatek, Secures Quarter-Final Spot at the United Cup
Israel's Supreme Court Challenges Netanyahu's Judicial Reform Plans
6 mins
Israel's Supreme Court Challenges Netanyahu's Judicial Reform Plans
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resounds with Republican Voters
7 mins
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resounds with Republican Voters
Investigational Drug Sotatercept Linked to Serious Gastrointestinal Bleeding: Case Report
7 mins
Investigational Drug Sotatercept Linked to Serious Gastrointestinal Bleeding: Case Report
New Protein Risk Score Predicts Mortality Risk in Heart Failure Patients
7 mins
New Protein Risk Score Predicts Mortality Risk in Heart Failure Patients
The 2024 Presidential Election: Key Players and Potential Outcomes
12 mins
The 2024 Presidential Election: Key Players and Potential Outcomes
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
3 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
3 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
4 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
4 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
4 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
4 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app