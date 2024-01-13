en English
Education

Kivioli Adventure Center: A Winter Wonderland for New Skiers

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:49 am EST
Kivioli Adventure Center: A Winter Wonderland for New Skiers

The Kivioli Adventure Center, an Estonian ski hill that has been a beacon for snow enthusiasts for the past twelve winters, is experiencing a surge of new participants eager to try their hand at skiing or snowboarding. The center’s success in attracting beginners is in large part due to its six diverse slopes, which offer an array of experiences to accommodate various skill levels and weather conditions.

A Day on the Slopes

Recently, a group of ninth-grade students from the Tallinn Secondary School of Science journeyed to the Kivioli Hill for a day of winter sports. The students praised the hill’s close proximity to their homes, the high quality of the snow park, and the lively music that set the tone for their adventure. The majority of the students opted for skiing, drawn to the sport’s blend of speed and control. However, a smaller contingent chose snowboarding, relishing the sense of mastery it offered.

Mixed Reactions

Despite the overall enthusiasm for the excursion, not every student was enamored with the idea of snow sports. Marie Tonise, the accompanying teacher, noted that a few students remained indifferent to the thrill of the slopes. Yet, the general sentiment was undeniably positive, particularly given the novelty of participating in such an activity during a typical school day.

Resilience Against Weather

The Kivioli Adventure Center has demonstrated a remarkable resilience this winter, maintaining its appeal during both cold spells and milder periods. This adaptability underscores the center’s commitment to providing an enjoyable experience for visitors, regardless of the weather conditions. This dedication to quality and consistency is a key factor in the center’s ongoing success and its appeal to new and seasoned skiers alike.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

