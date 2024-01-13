en English
Sports

Kirkwood Eagles Soar to Their First-Ever NJCAA Division II National Title

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:02 am EST
In a high-stakes face-off at The Golf Club at Swan Lake Resort, the Kirkwood Community College’s men’s golf team clinched their first-ever NJCAA Division II national title. The Eagles, as they are fondly known, soared to victory under the steady guidance of their seasoned coach, Darin Pint. This landmark win marks a significant shift in the narrative for a team that has consistently qualified for the national tournament but had yet to claim top honors.

Long-Awaited Triumph

For 27 years, Pint has been leading the Kirkwood golf team towards this momentous victory. His tenure has been marked by 17 regional titles and multiple brushes with national success. The victory in Plymouth, Indiana, was not just a testament to the hard work and perseverance of the team but also a tribute to Pint’s unwavering commitment to his players and the sport.

United in Diversity

The Eagles’ roster is a melting pot of international players and homegrown Iowans, each bringing their unique skills and perspectives to the green. Kolby Shackelford, for instance, finished fourth individually, while Nathan Bratanata tied for seventh. Their collective efforts and the strong team chemistry they fostered were instrumental in securing the national title.

Setting Stage for Future

As Pint readies himself for his 50th birthday, he has set aside his own golfing aspirations to focus on coaching and his family. This historic win has buoyed the spirits of the Eagles, who are now sharply focused on maintaining their winning streak. With the taste of victory still fresh, they are determined to avoid a long wait for their next championship.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

