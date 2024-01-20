Kiptoo and Kasait Triumph at AK Inter-regional Prisons Cross Country Championships

On a sunlit day, the Athletics Kenya (AK) Inter-regional Prisons Cross Country Championships turned the Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru into a battlefield of endurance and determination. The event saw the rise of a new champion, Brian Kiptoo, who dominated the men's 10km race, finishing with a time of 32:20.20. His swift strides and unwavering focus left competitors Isaac Lasoi and Alex Nzioka trailing, who claimed the second and third positions, respectively.

Unexpected Triumph

At the tender age of 23, Kiptoo was not the expected winner. However, his humble gratitude towards his victory was as palpable as his surprise. He attributed his success to the intensive training he underwent in Ngong under his coach, Alex Sang. Sang is a respected figure in the athletics world, known for guiding Mary Moraa to her gold medal victory in the 800m race at the previous World Athletics Championships.

Aiming for Greater Heights

Having secured the seventh spot in last year's event, Kiptoo's victory this year marks a significant ascent in his athletic career. He has now set his sights on the World Cross Country Championships scheduled to be held in Belgrade, Serbia, on March 30. His international recognition includes a previous win at the Loop Den Haag Half Marathon in The Hague, Netherlands, which fuels his ambition to achieve more in his career.

Women's 10km Race

In the women's 10km race, the spotlight was on Lilian Kasait. She crossed the finish line with a time of 34:50.00, securing her victory. Loise Chemining and Caren Chebet followed, securing the second and third positions, respectively. Kasait, the African Games 5,000m champion in Rabat, 2019, continues to make her mark in athletics, embodying strength and determination.

As the event came to a close under the watchful eye of Jackson Tuwei, the president of Athletics Kenya, the air was charged with anticipation for the future achievements of these athletes. Their performances at the championships were a testament to their abilities and a nod to the promise of their potential. As they gear up for their upcoming challenges, they carry with them the hopes and admiration of their nation.