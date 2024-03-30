Kiplimo, Chebet Retain Titles in Historic World Cross Country Championships

At the World Cross Country Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo and Kenya's Beatrice Chebet made history by successfully defending their senior titles. This remarkable feat marks only the fifth occasion both senior men's and women's champions have retained their crowns at these prestigious championships, echoing the achievements of Ethiopian legends Kenenisa Bekele and Tirunesh Dibaba in 2005-06.

Historic Defenses and Strategic Triumphs

Jacob Kiplimo, aged 23, etched his name alongside cross country legends by clinching his third consecutive world crown, a testament to Uganda's dominance in the sport following Joshua Cheptegei's victory in 2019. Kiplimo's victory was hard-fought; he completed the 10,000km race in 28 minutes and 09 seconds, overcoming a strong field and challenging conditions. His win not only cements his status as a world-class athlete but also serves as a morale booster after a hamstring injury sidelined him from last year's World Athletics Championships. Kiplimo now sets his sights on Olympic glory, inspired by his compatriot Cheptegei.

On the women's side, Beatrice Chebet led a Kenyan clean sweep in a display of tactical brilliance and unwavering spirit. Despite finishing fourth in the Kenyan trials, Chebet's determination saw her through, successfully defending her title and leading home a Kenyan medals sweep. The victory underscores Kenya's unassailable spirit and teamwork, marking their ninth successive win in the women's race at the championships.

Global Athletic Prowess on Display

