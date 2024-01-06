en English
Australia

Kinloch Breaks Winless Streak With Thrilling Victory, Tintookie and Lyrical Gangster Triumph Too

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
Kinloch Breaks Winless Streak With Thrilling Victory, Tintookie and Lyrical Gangster Triumph Too

After a dry spell of 20 months, Kinloch, the horse trained by Kris Lees and ridden by Nash Rawiller, defied the odds to clinch a thrilling victory at Royal Randwick, the same venue where he last tasted success in April 2022. Despite originating from a wide draw and trailing at the end of the field as the race hit the home stretch, Kinloch amazed spectators with a remarkable burst of speed, snatching victory in an intense four-way finish.

Strategic Positioning and Timely Sprint

Rawiller, who had earlier tasted victory with Terra Mater, showcased his strategic acumen and perfect timing with Kinloch. Though placed last initially, he guided Kinloch to victory by a hair’s breadth against formidable competitors like Stromboli and Time To Boogie. The triumph with Kinloch ended a series of near misses, underscoring Rawiller’s prowess as a jockey.

Tintookie’s Triumphant Return

In other noteworthy races, Tintookie, trained by Brad Widdup and steered by Kerrin McEvoy, marked her comeback from a spell by clinching the Toyota Forklifts Benchmark 78 Handicap over 1000m. McEvoy, who had worked with Tintookie during her early seasons, spoke highly of her physical and mental maturity and her powerful finish in the race.

Lyrical Gangster Strikes Again

McEvoy also led Lyrical Gangster to victory in the Climate Roofing Benchmark 78 Handicap over 2000m, completing a winning hat trick for the seasoned jockey. He emphasized the need for the horse to have a favorable race flow, pointing to the steady tempo of the race, which played a key role in Lyrical Gangster’s standout performance.

These victories, marked by strategic planning, skillful execution, and sheer equine talent, have added to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the upcoming races, promising a season of intense competition and exceptional equine performances.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

