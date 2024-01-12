Kingston Buccaneers Girls Basketball Team Eyes Best Record Since 2020-21
The Kingston Buccaneers girls basketball team, under the guidance of Coach Charles Deam, is charting a course towards the best season record since 2020-21, a significant rebound from a previous 2-18 record. This turnaround narrative is marked by resilience, hard work, and the exceptional performance of standout player Jayla Moon.
Overcoming Challenges
In the aftermath of a challenging year marked by key player departures and low participation, the team has demonstrated commendable tenacity. The journey has been far from easy, but Kingston has turned the tide, displaying a remarkable improvement in their performance and consistency.
Pivotal Victory Against Bremerton
In a recent face-off against Bremerton, the Buccaneers nearly lost a 21-point lead in the second half. However, thanks to Jayla Moon’s impressive contribution of 15 points, including five three-pointers, Kingston held on to secure a 52-47 victory. Despite their struggle inside the paint against a taller Bremerton squad and being outrebounded, the Buccaneers maintained their lead with a strong three-point game.
Looking Ahead
Coach Deam has emphasized the need for the team to improve on rebounds, cautioning against an over-reliance on three-pointers. The win against Bremerton has improved Kingston’s record to 9-4, keeping their goal of making the district playoffs within reach. This is a significant step forward compared to the previous season when they missed out on the playoffs for the first time since Deam took over as coach.
