en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Kingston Buccaneers Girls Basketball Team Eyes Best Record Since 2020-21

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:44 pm EST
Kingston Buccaneers Girls Basketball Team Eyes Best Record Since 2020-21

The Kingston Buccaneers girls basketball team, under the guidance of Coach Charles Deam, is charting a course towards the best season record since 2020-21, a significant rebound from a previous 2-18 record. This turnaround narrative is marked by resilience, hard work, and the exceptional performance of standout player Jayla Moon.

Overcoming Challenges

In the aftermath of a challenging year marked by key player departures and low participation, the team has demonstrated commendable tenacity. The journey has been far from easy, but Kingston has turned the tide, displaying a remarkable improvement in their performance and consistency.

Pivotal Victory Against Bremerton

In a recent face-off against Bremerton, the Buccaneers nearly lost a 21-point lead in the second half. However, thanks to Jayla Moon’s impressive contribution of 15 points, including five three-pointers, Kingston held on to secure a 52-47 victory. Despite their struggle inside the paint against a taller Bremerton squad and being outrebounded, the Buccaneers maintained their lead with a strong three-point game.

Looking Ahead

Coach Deam has emphasized the need for the team to improve on rebounds, cautioning against an over-reliance on three-pointers. The win against Bremerton has improved Kingston’s record to 9-4, keeping their goal of making the district playoffs within reach. This is a significant step forward compared to the previous season when they missed out on the playoffs for the first time since Deam took over as coach.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
1 min ago
Samson Siasia: Resilience Beyond FIFA Ban, Eyes Robust Football Comeback
Former Nigerian Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia, renowned for his contribution to the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations victory, is poised for a potent return to football after his five-year FIFA ban concludes in August 2024. Siasia, whose life and career have been steeped in the sport, expressed his determination to rebuild and emerge stronger
Samson Siasia: Resilience Beyond FIFA Ban, Eyes Robust Football Comeback
Emily Adams Bode Aujla to Launch New Sportswear Line in Fall 2024
5 mins ago
Emily Adams Bode Aujla to Launch New Sportswear Line in Fall 2024
Unexpected Setback for Chelsea in Carabao Cup Semi-final First Leg
7 mins ago
Unexpected Setback for Chelsea in Carabao Cup Semi-final First Leg
Phillies and SEI Call for Local Talent to Paint Mural at Citizens Bank Park
3 mins ago
Phillies and SEI Call for Local Talent to Paint Mural at Citizens Bank Park
Orange County Hall of Fame to Honor Gwen Stefani and Other Notables at Inaugural Induction
3 mins ago
Orange County Hall of Fame to Honor Gwen Stefani and Other Notables at Inaugural Induction
Lazio Faces Stand Closure After Racist Chants at Romelu Lukaku
3 mins ago
Lazio Faces Stand Closure After Racist Chants at Romelu Lukaku
Latest Headlines
World News
Watchdog Coalition Challenges No Labels Over Donor Secrecy
33 seconds
Watchdog Coalition Challenges No Labels Over Donor Secrecy
Samson Siasia: Resilience Beyond FIFA Ban, Eyes Robust Football Comeback
1 min
Samson Siasia: Resilience Beyond FIFA Ban, Eyes Robust Football Comeback
Rand Paul Opposes Nikki Haley's Presidential Bid, Launches 'Never Nikki' Website
3 mins
Rand Paul Opposes Nikki Haley's Presidential Bid, Launches 'Never Nikki' Website
Middle East Tensions Escalate as Iran Seizes US-Linked Oil Tanker
3 mins
Middle East Tensions Escalate as Iran Seizes US-Linked Oil Tanker
Clubhouse Launches Fitness Program to Enhance Mental Health
3 mins
Clubhouse Launches Fitness Program to Enhance Mental Health
US Military Ramps Up Bioweapon Defense: A Focus on Tularemia Bacteria
3 mins
US Military Ramps Up Bioweapon Defense: A Focus on Tularemia Bacteria
Orange County Hall of Fame to Honor Gwen Stefani and Other Notables at Inaugural Induction
3 mins
Orange County Hall of Fame to Honor Gwen Stefani and Other Notables at Inaugural Induction
Lazio Faces Stand Closure After Racist Chants at Romelu Lukaku
3 mins
Lazio Faces Stand Closure After Racist Chants at Romelu Lukaku
Zambia Restricts Church Activities to Combat Cholera Outbreak
5 mins
Zambia Restricts Church Activities to Combat Cholera Outbreak
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
7 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app