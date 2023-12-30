King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development

On the Channel Islands, six distinguished individuals have been honored by King Charles III in the New Year Honors, recognizing their noteworthy contributions and service to the community. Among the recipients are Kevin Keen, awarded an OBE, Michael Blackie, honored with an MBE, and Peter Tabb, who has received the British Empire Medal. Additionally, Julia Bowditch, Vanessa Wakeford, and Raymond Evison have also been acknowledged for their significant contributions.

Acknowledging Excellence

In this unique assembly of honorees, each individual has left an indelible mark on their respective fields. Guernsey’s Julia Bowditch has been made an MBE for her services to sport, while Vanessa Wakeford was awarded the Royal Victorian Medal, and Raymond Evison was elevated to a CBE. These honors, bestowed by King Charles III, are a testament to their dedication, hard work, and the positive impact they’ve made in their communities.

Development in St Helier and Challenges in Football

Meanwhile, in other news from the Channel Islands, Jersey’s Infrastructure Minister has given the nod for a significant developmental project in the center of St Helier. This ambitious project includes the construction of 238 apartments, a 103-room hotel, cafes, and a restaurant. In sports news, Premier League midfielder Alex Scott has brought attention to the barriers faced by young football players from Guernsey and Jersey in reaching professional levels, highlighting the need for more support and accessible pathways.

Continuing Community Support

In a heartening display of community spirit, charities in Jersey are urging residents to carry forward their food donations into the New Year. This initiative aims to provide continued support for those in need, underscoring the importance of community resilience and solidarity. Amidst these stories, the website also discusses its use of cookies and similar technologies for service provision, performance measurement, and marketing campaign customization, offering insights into their management and the purposes they serve.