Kinesis Revolutionizes All-Terrain Cycling with Tripster AT Plus Launch in Towcester

In a move that marks a significant leap forward in the world of all-terrain cycling, Kinesis recently took the wraps off the Tripster AT Plus at the CORE Bike Show in Towcester, England. This unveiling not only showcased the innovative spirit of Kinesis but also set a new benchmark for versatility in drop bar bicycles. With its aluminum frame designed to accommodate large mountain bike tires, the Tripster AT Plus is engineered for the cyclist who dares to venture beyond the paved roads.

Reimagining the All-Terrain Experience

The core of the Tripster AT Plus's appeal lies in its meticulously designed aluminum frame, which brings the clearance needed for proper mountain bike tires — specifically, 29" x 2.4". But the innovations don't stop there. The frame introduces a bevy of features aimed at enhancing the all-terrain riding experience. A lowered bottom bracket for improved stability, a sloping top tube for better standover height, and compatibility with both mechanical and electronic shift groupsets position this bicycle as a top contender for adventurers and trail enthusiasts alike.

The Plus frameset isn't just about accommodating bigger tires; it's about creating a more capable geometry for all-terrain riding. With clearance for 700c x 60mm tires, the new fork design is a testament to this, allowing for greater flexibility in tire choices. This, coupled with various mounting points for accessories such as fenders, Anything Cages, and even a snack bag, ensures that riders are well-equipped for long hauls off the beaten path. The bike also features internal routing for brake hoses and dynamo cables, keeping the aesthetics clean and the functionality high.

Technical Innovations and Accessibility

The Tripster AT Plus is notably 1x compatible, offering a simpler, more robust option for gearing that is increasingly preferred by off-road and adventure cyclists. But perhaps one of the most intriguing aspects of this bike is its port for a dropper seat post cable, a feature more commonly associated with mountain bikes but here, it underscores the bike's readiness for rough terrain.

Priced at £900, the Tripster AT Plus is not just a frame but a comprehensive package that includes the frame, fork, GW Switch Lever Thru-axles, a Kinesis headset with ACB bearings, a seat clamp, and cable port hardware. Available exclusively in gloss black, its aesthetics are as bold as its capabilities, ensuring it stands out both on the trail and off it.

A New Era for Cycling Enthusiasts

The launch of the Tripster AT Plus at the CORE Bike Show is more than just the introduction of a new bike; it's a declaration of Kinesis's commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in bicycle design. For the cycling enthusiast who yearns for a blend of performance, versatility, and adventure, the Tripster AT Plus represents the dawn of a new era.

With its unique combination of mountain bike readiness and drop bar agility, the Tripster AT Plus is poised to transform the all-terrain cycling landscape. It caters not only to the demands of rugged terrain but also to the cyclist's desire for a bike that can handle a multitude of environments. This is a bicycle that invites riders to explore further, push harder, and dream bigger, opening up a world where the road never ends, and the adventure is what you make of it.