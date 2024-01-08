Kim Garth’s Exceptional Bowling Secures Australia’s Win in Second T20I Against India

Australia’s Women’s Cricket Team evened out the three-match series against India at 1-1, secured by a six-wicket victory in the second T20I. The star player of the match was Kim Garth, who showcased her proficiency in Indian conditions with bowling figures of 2/27. Garth, previously making waves in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) with a five-wicket haul at the same venue in Navi Mumbai, proved her mettle once again.

Garth’s Impactful Bowling

Garth, along with Georgia Wareham and Annabel Sutherland, took two wickets each, restricting India to 130/8. Her strategy of pitching the ball up and allowing for seam movement was particularly effective in the bowler-friendly conditions during the match. The top scorer for India was Deepti Sharma, with 30 runs, while Smriti Mandhana added 23 runs. Ashleigh Gardner also contributed to the Australian bowling line-up with a wicket, dismissing Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Alyssa Healy’s Praise for Garth

Australian captain Alyssa Healy had only words of praise for Garth’s performance. Commending Garth’s bowling, Healy highlighted the beneficial decision to bowl first after winning the toss, a choice backed by the entire team. Healy acknowledged that the decision to include Garth in the lineup as a replacement for Darcie Brown was based on a ‘gut feel’ and suggested Garth’s affinity for the conditions at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy.

Garth’s Success and Strategy

Garth attributed her success to the experience she gained in the WPL, emphasizing the importance of adapting to the local conditions, having a variety of plans, and maintaining an aggressive approach. Her performance in the second T20I helped Australia level the series and highlighted her potential as a significant asset for the team. As the series progresses, Garth’s bowling prowess will continue to be a focal point, potentially shaping the outcome of the matches to come.