en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Kim Garth’s Exceptional Bowling Secures Australia’s Win in Second T20I Against India

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:19 am EST
Kim Garth’s Exceptional Bowling Secures Australia’s Win in Second T20I Against India

Australia’s Women’s Cricket Team evened out the three-match series against India at 1-1, secured by a six-wicket victory in the second T20I. The star player of the match was Kim Garth, who showcased her proficiency in Indian conditions with bowling figures of 2/27. Garth, previously making waves in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) with a five-wicket haul at the same venue in Navi Mumbai, proved her mettle once again.

Garth’s Impactful Bowling

Garth, along with Georgia Wareham and Annabel Sutherland, took two wickets each, restricting India to 130/8. Her strategy of pitching the ball up and allowing for seam movement was particularly effective in the bowler-friendly conditions during the match. The top scorer for India was Deepti Sharma, with 30 runs, while Smriti Mandhana added 23 runs. Ashleigh Gardner also contributed to the Australian bowling line-up with a wicket, dismissing Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Alyssa Healy’s Praise for Garth

Australian captain Alyssa Healy had only words of praise for Garth’s performance. Commending Garth’s bowling, Healy highlighted the beneficial decision to bowl first after winning the toss, a choice backed by the entire team. Healy acknowledged that the decision to include Garth in the lineup as a replacement for Darcie Brown was based on a ‘gut feel’ and suggested Garth’s affinity for the conditions at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy.

Garth’s Success and Strategy

Garth attributed her success to the experience she gained in the WPL, emphasizing the importance of adapting to the local conditions, having a variety of plans, and maintaining an aggressive approach. Her performance in the second T20I helped Australia level the series and highlighted her potential as a significant asset for the team. As the series progresses, Garth’s bowling prowess will continue to be a focal point, potentially shaping the outcome of the matches to come.

0
Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
5 mins ago
Adelaide's Abandoned Rooster: A Tale of Survival and Search for Justice
On a late December night at Adelaide’s south-west, in the vicinity of Kurralta Central shopping centre, a charity worker named Alex Hackworth discovered an unexpected and distressing find. Amidst the donations inside a charity bin, a living creature was struggling for survival. A bantam rooster, now known as Eric, had been cruelly discarded like an
Adelaide's Abandoned Rooster: A Tale of Survival and Search for Justice
Trevathan Falls Disfigured: Cyclone Jasper and Heavy Rainfall Alter Queensland's Beloved Swimming Spot
27 mins ago
Trevathan Falls Disfigured: Cyclone Jasper and Heavy Rainfall Alter Queensland's Beloved Swimming Spot
Upwey Ferntree Gully Baseball Club Players to Represent Victoria in Youth Baseball Championships
28 mins ago
Upwey Ferntree Gully Baseball Club Players to Represent Victoria in Youth Baseball Championships
Seymour Racecourse Submerged: Second Flood in 15 Months Threatens Local Icon
11 mins ago
Seymour Racecourse Submerged: Second Flood in 15 Months Threatens Local Icon
Sunraysia's Cricketing Prodigy Makenzie Holy to Compete at National Level
13 mins ago
Sunraysia's Cricketing Prodigy Makenzie Holy to Compete at National Level
Australia Welcomes the Red Bull Half Court Tournament: A Blend of Talent, Thrill, and Opportunity
26 mins ago
Australia Welcomes the Red Bull Half Court Tournament: A Blend of Talent, Thrill, and Opportunity
Latest Headlines
World News
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects
2 mins
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects
President Irfaan Ali Paves Way for Advanced Healthcare with New Amsterdam General Hospital
2 mins
President Irfaan Ali Paves Way for Advanced Healthcare with New Amsterdam General Hospital
Birmingham City's Transition: Lukas Jutkiewicz's Hope for a Positive Turnaround Under New Management
3 mins
Birmingham City's Transition: Lukas Jutkiewicz's Hope for a Positive Turnaround Under New Management
Henrik Larsson Reflects on His Short Yet Impactful Time at Manchester United
4 mins
Henrik Larsson Reflects on His Short Yet Impactful Time at Manchester United
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
7 mins
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor
8 mins
Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor
Matthew Stafford's Anticipated Return to Detroit as Rams Secure Playoff Spot
9 mins
Matthew Stafford's Anticipated Return to Detroit as Rams Secure Playoff Spot
The Lifesaving Power of Conversation: Lessons from a London Rail Worker
9 mins
The Lifesaving Power of Conversation: Lessons from a London Rail Worker
ED Raids Karnataka Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda in Money Laundering Investigation
10 mins
ED Raids Karnataka Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda in Money Laundering Investigation
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
10 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app