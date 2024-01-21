Killeagh Point-to-Point Fixture Cut Short; Shane Cotter Shines

On a day marked by challenging weather conditions at the Killeagh Harriers point-to-point fixture in Carrigarostig, Killeagh village, an unexpected star emerged. The event was called off after only three races, but not before 17-year-old Shane Cotter achieved his second career win riding Bluey, a horse trained by Billy Codd, in the five-year-old mares' maiden race.

Bluey Takes the Lead

Bluey, owned by Codd's daughter-in-law Robyn Codd, demonstrated a powerful performance leading the race from the start and winning by a significant margin of 11 and a half lengths. The young mare raced ahead, beating newcomer Either Way, which was also making its debut performance. Trainer Codd praised Cotter's performance, attributing the win to his talent and dedication.

Mares' Winners of Two Race

Following the mares' maiden race, Millie B, ridden by amateur Chris O'Donovan and trained by Tom Keating, secured a four-length victory over Margarita Grande in the mares' winners of two race. The race was a challenging one, with only two horses reaching the finish line.

The Geldings' Maiden Race

The five-year-old geldings' maiden race was a close call, with Timesareachanging, trained by Colin Bowe and ridden by Bertie Finn, narrowly defeating For One Night Only. The race was a spectacle, with spectators cheering on their favorites despite the worsening weather.

As the winds intensified and ground conditions became increasingly challenging, the organizers were forced to abandon the remainder of the meeting in the interest of safety. The decision was made considering the increasing difficulties in ensuring the health and safety of participants and spectators, and maintaining access for emergency vehicles.