Ireland

Killarney Legion GAA Club Nears Executive Team Completion, Calls for Volunteers

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:21 am EST
The Killarney Legion GAA Club is on the brink of completing its executive team setup for the upcoming year with most of the key positions already filled. Dave Randles will continue his tenure as chairman, supported by Liam McGuire as vice-chair. The steadfast Denise Fogarty will continue to handle the responsibilities of the secretary, while John Foran remains the trusted treasurer. Joining them are Fiona Ni Chonchubhair, appointed as the registrar, and Enda Walshe, who steps into the role of Public Relations Officer (PRO).

Unfilled Positions and Volunteer Appeal

Despite the significant progress in building the executive team, the club still has vacancies for a health and wellbeing officer and the chair of the social committee. These roles are pivotal to enhancing the club’s community outreach and fostering a robust social environment for its members. Alongside filling these executive roles, the club has made a public appeal for volunteers to assist with activities in the juvenile section, a vibrant and busy part of the club catering to both boys and girls.

Community Engagement through Volunteering

Those interested in volunteering for the boys’ section can reach out to Donal O’Leary, while inquiries for the girls’ section can be directed to Ted Healy. This call for volunteers underscores the club’s commitment to nurturing young talent and the pivotal role the community plays in shaping the future of the club. From the executive positions to the volunteer roles, every individual contributes to the club’s success, making Killarney Legion GAA Club an inclusive and welcoming space for all.

Other Community Volunteer Opportunities

In related news, the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center (JTDC) in Chicago is also welcoming volunteers and interns. The JTDC implements a comprehensive case-management model ensuring the continuity of care for all minors held at the facility. Interested individuals can contact JTDC’s Director of Volunteer Services, Tynetta Towner-Brown, for information about the volunteering or internship programs.

Ireland Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

