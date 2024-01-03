Kilkenny Hurlers Set to Commence Season with Carlow Clash

On Sunday afternoon, the Kilkenny senior hurlers will usher in their competitive season with a match against Carlow in round one of the Walsh Cup at Netwatch Cullen Park. This game marks the inaugural appearance of the 2024 Kilkenny team on the field, setting the stage for the forthcoming Allianz Hurling League. Kilkenny manager, Derek Lyng, admits the team’s need to shake off the rust after a recent break and recover from injuries.

Emerging Players Eyeing a Spot

With a handful of players sidelined due to injuries, club commitments, and extended breaks, doors have opened for emerging talents to secure their spots for the season. The preseason competition offers an ideal platform for promising players to stake their claim and prove their mettle.

Increased Importance of the League

This year’s league holds more significance than ever as the final standings will determine the lineup for the revamped Division One in 2025. This added weightage underscores the need for Kilkenny to field strong teams from the get-go. The team’s league campaign is set to kick-off at home against Wexford on February 4.

Packed Schedule for Hurling Fans

Regardless of Sunday’s outcome against Carlow, Kilkenny will square off against Wexford again in January. The month promises to be a whirlwind of hurling events, including matches featuring Tullogher-Rosbercon and Thomastown vying for All-Ireland titles at junior and intermediate levels, O’Loughlin Gaels aiming for a senior crown, and three Kilkenny schools in the Leinster A PP Senior Hurling Championship knockout stages.