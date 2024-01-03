en English
Kilkenny Hurlers Set to Commence Season with Carlow Clash

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:10 pm EST
Kilkenny Hurlers Set to Commence Season with Carlow Clash

On Sunday afternoon, the Kilkenny senior hurlers will usher in their competitive season with a match against Carlow in round one of the Walsh Cup at Netwatch Cullen Park. This game marks the inaugural appearance of the 2024 Kilkenny team on the field, setting the stage for the forthcoming Allianz Hurling League. Kilkenny manager, Derek Lyng, admits the team’s need to shake off the rust after a recent break and recover from injuries.

Emerging Players Eyeing a Spot

With a handful of players sidelined due to injuries, club commitments, and extended breaks, doors have opened for emerging talents to secure their spots for the season. The preseason competition offers an ideal platform for promising players to stake their claim and prove their mettle.

Increased Importance of the League

This year’s league holds more significance than ever as the final standings will determine the lineup for the revamped Division One in 2025. This added weightage underscores the need for Kilkenny to field strong teams from the get-go. The team’s league campaign is set to kick-off at home against Wexford on February 4.

Packed Schedule for Hurling Fans

Regardless of Sunday’s outcome against Carlow, Kilkenny will square off against Wexford again in January. The month promises to be a whirlwind of hurling events, including matches featuring Tullogher-Rosbercon and Thomastown vying for All-Ireland titles at junior and intermediate levels, O’Loughlin Gaels aiming for a senior crown, and three Kilkenny schools in the Leinster A PP Senior Hurling Championship knockout stages.

Ireland Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

