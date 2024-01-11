Kilgore College Rangers and Lady Rangers Face Defeat in Region XIV Conference Basketball

In a closely-fought contest of the Region XIV Conference basketball, the Kilgore College Rangers met a narrow defeat against the Lee College Navigators, with the scoreboard reflecting 83-79 in favor of the latter. Despite trailing by nine points at halftime, the Rangers exhibited a remarkable comeback attempt that, unfortunately, fell short of overcoming the deficit. This loss has left their overall record at 12-4 and their conference record at 2-3. The Rangers’ top scorer for the game was Jamil Muttilib, who bagged 21 points, followed by Willie Williams with 20 points.

A Stellar Victory for Lee College

Lee College, on the other hand, celebrated their victory, which further solidified their impressive 14-1 record and maintained their flawless winning streak in conference play at 5-0. The Rangers are now preparing for their next face-off at home against Angelina College. The game’s outcome has stirred up the standings in the North Division of the conference, with Trinity Valley holding the lead at 5-0.

Angelina College Lady Roadrunners Triumph Over Kilgore Lady Rangers

In women’s basketball, the Angelina College Lady Roadrunners clinched a victory over the Kilgore College Lady Rangers with a score of 83-56. Amyria Walker emerged as the star performer for Angelina, scoring 18 points. The Lady Rangers, despite leading after the first quarter, couldn’t sustain their momentum and fell significantly behind by the final quarter. Kilgore’s Nyla Inmon, however, put up a strong performance, scoring 15 points and claiming 11 rebounds. The Lady Rangers now hold a record of 7-8 and are prepping for their next home game against Coastal Bend.

Other Notable Games in the Conference

Other prominent games in the conference saw victories by Navarro, Trinity Valley, Paris, Panola, Tyler, and Angelina in men’s play, and wins by Paris and Blinn in women’s play. As the basketball season continues, fans and teams alike eagerly anticipate the upcoming matches and the thrilling contests they promise to offer.