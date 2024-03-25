Kieron Pollard Defends Ishan Kishan Amid IPL 2024 and BCCI Contract Controversy

Mumbai Indian batting coach Kieron Pollard has come to the defense of Ishan Kishan following a disappointing start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and his recent exclusion from the BCCI central contracts. The young wicketkeeper-batter, who was dismissed for a duck in Mumbai Indians' opener against Gujarat Titans, has been the center of attention after withdrawing from the South Africa tour and avoiding Ranji Trophy participation, decisions that led to his BCCI contract snub.

Challenging Times for Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan's woes compounded when he was dismissed without scoring in the match against Gujarat Titans, facing just four deliveries. This performance comes on the heels of his exclusion from the BCCI's annual contract list, a move that sparked widespread debate. Kishan had faced scrutiny for his decision to withdraw from the South Africa tour citing mental fatigue, and his subsequent refusal to participate in the Ranji Trophy, as mandated by BCCI, further fueled the controversy.

Pollard's Firm Support

Kieron Pollard, in a post-match press conference, chose not to dwell on the controversies surrounding Kishan's ouster from the Indian team. Instead, he emphasized the young player's potential and the tough nature of international sports. Pollard expressed confidence in Kishan's ability to bounce back, highlighting his importance to the Mumbai Indians setup and his ongoing positive mentality and practice performance. Pollard's backing indicates the team's belief in Kishan's capabilities and their expectation for his significant contribution in the upcoming matches.

Mumbai Indians' Campaign Overview

The Mumbai Indians began their IPL 2024 campaign with a narrow six-run defeat to Gujarat Titans, marking the team's 12th consecutive loss in their opening match of the season. Under the new captaincy of Hardik Pandya, the team struggled in the critical moments, failing to capitalize in the slog overs. This defeat underscores the challenges ahead for Mumbai Indians as they seek to reverse their fortunes and make a significant impact in the tournament.

As Ishan Kishan navigates through this challenging phase of his career, the support from seasoned players like Kieron Pollard could play a crucial role in his resurgence. While the road ahead may be fraught with obstacles, Kishan's journey in IPL 2024 will be closely watched by fans and critics alike, as Mumbai Indians aim to return to their winning ways.