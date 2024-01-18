Kieran Vincent: First Player to Join Jon Rahm's LIV Golf Team, Legio XIII

Emerging Zimbabwean golfer, Kieran Vincent, has made golf history by becoming the first player to join Legio XIII, a team owned by world-renowned Spanish golfer, Jon Rahm, in the nascent LIV Golf League. The 26-year-old earned his stripes during the league's qualifying phase in December.

A Rising Star on the Green

Despite having just one professional victory under his belt, the Vietnam tournament of the Asian Tour, Vincent's amateur career in the United States at Liberty University has been nothing short of impressive. His addition to the team signals a focus on young talent with the potential to shape the future of the sport.

Speculation Surrounds Remaining Team Slots

With two slots in the four-player team still up for grabs, speculation is rife. The team is set to make its debut at Mayakoba from February 2 to 4, and rumors suggest that the remaining positions will be filled by young, powerful hitters currently in negotiation with LIV. High-profile players such as Tony Finau, Brian Harman, and Wyndham Clark have been named as potential recruits. However, sources suggest the focus is on golfers under the age of 25.

A Potential New Recruit

A name emerging amidst the speculation is Christo Lamprecht, a former amateur standout at Arizona State University. Lamprecht, who once led the British Open and achieved significant college and amateur success before turning professional, could be just the kind of young talent Rahm's team is targeting.

A Team Led by a Golfing Titan

As the owner of Legio XIII, Jon Rahm brings more than just financial backing. With victories including the Farmers Insurance Open and the Irish Open, as well as strong performances in major tournaments and World Golf Championships events, Rahm's golfing expertise and experience will undoubtedly be a driving force behind the team.