Kieran Trippier Clinches 2023 NEFWA Player of the Year: Awards Recap and Newcastle United Update

Kieran Trippier, the dynamic defender of Newcastle United, has been bestowed with the title of North East Football Writers Association's (NEFWA) player of the year for 2023. The England star edged past Sunderland's Jack Clarke and his own teammate, Joelinton, to earn this honor. This accolade is the result of a rigorous voting process carried out by North East football journalists. The awards ceremony, slated for March 3 at the Ramside Hall Hotel in Durham, will also recognize other significant contributors to the game.
Outstanding Performances Honored
Trippier, who joined Newcastle United in January 2022, has been a game-changer in their Champions League qualification. His consistent and reliable performances on the field were instrumental in Newcastle achieving a top four finish in the Premier League and reaching their first major cup final since 1999. Trippier is the third successive Newcastle player to win the award and the 22nd player from the club since the award's inception in 1980.
Meanwhile, Middlesbrough's Hayden Hackney was named the NEFWA young player of the year. The 16th recipient of this award, Hackney has been a regular for Middlesbrough, showcasing his potential and talent in the football arena.
Women's Football Recognized
The awards also celebrated women's football, with Sarah Robson of Durham Women and Northern Ireland clinching the NEFWA women's senior award for the third time, proving her consistent prowess on the field. The first-ever women's young player of the year award marked another significant milestone, with Sunderland's Katy Watson being its inaugural recipient.
Future of Newcastle United
In other Newcastle United news, Dan Ashworth, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, is expected to stay put owing to the growth and potential he sees in Newcastle. This was discussed by Simon Bird of The Daily Mirror on The Everything is Black and White Podcast. Also, Alexander Isak, Newcastle United's star striker, acknowledged former teammate David Silva as the best player he's ever played with. Isak, who has made a significant impact at Newcastle, has scored 14 goals this season, further solidifying the team's position in the Champions League.