en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Kieran O’Hara: A Rising Star in Manchester United Trains with Ireland’s Senior Team

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:05 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:28 pm EST
Kieran O’Hara: A Rising Star in Manchester United Trains with Ireland’s Senior Team

In a significant career move, Kieran O’Hara, the promising young goalkeeper from Manchester United, has been invited to train with the senior team of the Republic of Ireland. This invitation comes ahead of their World Cup qualifier matches against Moldova and Wales. At just 21, O’Hara is not only a part of Ireland’s U21 squad but is now on the radar of the senior team’s management. This includes notable figures such as Martin O’Neill, Roy Keane, and goalkeeping coach Seamus McDonagh.

Evaluating O’Hara’s Potential

The invite to train with the senior team is a clear indication that O’Hara’s potential has not gone unnoticed. This move is particularly significant, given that first-choice keeper Keiren Westwood is currently nursing an injury. The management is keen on evaluating O’Hara more closely, and his participation in the training sessions will undoubtedly provide him with invaluable experience.

Recognition at Manchester United

O’Hara’s recent recognition at Manchester United is evident as he was named on the ‘B List’ for their Champions League squad. This list includes other promising players like Marcus Rashford. His inclusion in the list is a testament to his talent and potential. O’Hara has had the honor of being on the bench for Manchester United in a league match and has gained experience through loan spells at Stockport and Morecambe.

International Exposure

O’Hara’s eligibility to play for Ireland, thanks to the grandparent rule, and his tenure with Manchester United since he was eight, are telling of his dedication and talent. With one cap for Ireland’s U21 already under his belt, his involvement with the senior Irish team will significantly enhance his international exposure. This heightened visibility is likely to catch the eye of Manchester United’s manager, Mourinho, potentially catapulting his career to new heights.

0
Ireland Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ireland

See more
2 mins ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
In a gripping display of valor, Vermont State Trooper Michelle Archer emerged as a beacon of hope and bravery when an 8-year-old girl plummeted through the ice of a freezing pond. The incident, which occurred on December 17, was captured on film, showcasing the courageous act of Archer, who did not hesitate to dive into
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
2 mins ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
2 mins ago
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
2 mins ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
2 mins ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
2 mins ago
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
Latest Headlines
World News
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
2 mins
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
2 mins
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
2 mins
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
2 mins
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
2 mins
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
2 mins
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
10 mins
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
10 mins
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
Lyon Rises to the Top of Pool 1, Outplays Connacht in Investec Champions Cup
10 mins
Lyon Rises to the Top of Pool 1, Outplays Connacht in Investec Champions Cup
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
16 mins
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
32 mins
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
2 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app