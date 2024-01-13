Kieran O’Hara: A Rising Star in Manchester United Trains with Ireland’s Senior Team

In a significant career move, Kieran O’Hara, the promising young goalkeeper from Manchester United, has been invited to train with the senior team of the Republic of Ireland. This invitation comes ahead of their World Cup qualifier matches against Moldova and Wales. At just 21, O’Hara is not only a part of Ireland’s U21 squad but is now on the radar of the senior team’s management. This includes notable figures such as Martin O’Neill, Roy Keane, and goalkeeping coach Seamus McDonagh.

Evaluating O’Hara’s Potential

The invite to train with the senior team is a clear indication that O’Hara’s potential has not gone unnoticed. This move is particularly significant, given that first-choice keeper Keiren Westwood is currently nursing an injury. The management is keen on evaluating O’Hara more closely, and his participation in the training sessions will undoubtedly provide him with invaluable experience.

Recognition at Manchester United

O’Hara’s recent recognition at Manchester United is evident as he was named on the ‘B List’ for their Champions League squad. This list includes other promising players like Marcus Rashford. His inclusion in the list is a testament to his talent and potential. O’Hara has had the honor of being on the bench for Manchester United in a league match and has gained experience through loan spells at Stockport and Morecambe.

International Exposure

O’Hara’s eligibility to play for Ireland, thanks to the grandparent rule, and his tenure with Manchester United since he was eight, are telling of his dedication and talent. With one cap for Ireland’s U21 already under his belt, his involvement with the senior Irish team will significantly enhance his international exposure. This heightened visibility is likely to catch the eye of Manchester United’s manager, Mourinho, potentially catapulting his career to new heights.