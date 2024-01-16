Kieran Dowell's Season Halted by Injury; Dujon Sterling Expected to Recover Soon

Midfielder Kieran Dowell's potential momentum for the second half of the season with Ibrox has been abruptly halted. The player, who had started only five matches since his free transfer from Norwich, has suffered an unfortunate injury during training at La Manga. This setback was the reason behind his absence from the 1-0 friendly match against Hertha. Dowell's injury occurred when his studs caught on the pitch, a type of accident that Rangers manager Philippe Clement explains typically requires a lengthy recovery.

Uncertain Timeline for Dowell's Return

Clement provided no specific timeline for Dowell's return, stating that the player would not be rejoining the team in the coming weeks. The manager emphasized that a comprehensive assessment by the medical team is necessary to outline the rehabilitation process for Dowell. The 25-year-old midfielder has had a challenging season, with injury interruptions since August hindering his attempts to secure more playtime.

Dujon Sterling Expected to Recover Soon

While Dowell's injury presents a significant setback for the Ibrox side, there is a positive update on fellow player Dujon Sterling. Sterling also missed the recent friendly due to a minor knock, but his recovery outlook is much more promising. It is expected that Sterling will be back in action by the end of the week, in time for the Scottish Cup match against Dumbarton.

Speculation Surrounding Dowell's Future at Ibrox

As Dowell's injury continues to keep him off the pitch, speculation about a possible exit for the player from Ibrox has begun to circulate. With the potential for a transfer fee and freed-up wages from Dowell's exit, Rangers could potentially reinforce their attack as they navigate the rest of the season without their sidelined midfielder.