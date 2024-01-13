en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Kiefer Ravena: A Leader Among Filipino Basketball Imports in Japan

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:08 am EST
Kiefer Ravena: A Leader Among Filipino Basketball Imports in Japan

In the pulsating world of basketball, Kiefer Ravena stands tall. A seasoned player for Gilas Pilipinas and a guard for Shiga Lakes, Ravena has been carving a leadership niche among Filipino basketball imports in Japan. His journey in Japan, marked by two years of sweat and grit, has positioned him as a pioneer among his compatriots in a foreign land, facing common challenges and shared experiences.

Embracing the Responsibility

Ravena’s role goes beyond the court. He shoulders the responsibility of ensuring that his fellow imports are mentally and physically ready to take on the challenges of the game. His commitment to this role is born not out of obligation, but an understanding of its importance in fostering team spirit and unity. It’s a leadership role he finds fulfilling, not time-consuming, echoing a profound sense of responsibility.

A Source of Inspiration

His impact reverberates through his peers. Carl Tamayo, a fellow Filipino player, lauds Ravena’s mentorship. He appreciates the valuable advice and insights gleaned from Ravena’s wide-ranging experience. It’s a testament to Ravena’s influence that he is seen not just as a leader but also as a mentor and a guide, helping shape the next generation of Filipino players on foreign shores.

Ready to Lead the National Team

Ravena, a SEA Games gold medalist, is not one to back down from a challenge. He expresses his readiness to lead the national team once again, if called upon. With the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments looming, his commitment remains unwavering. He is resolute in his dedication to contribute to the team’s success for as long as he can play and provide service, encapsulating the true spirit of leadership.

0
Philippines Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Philippines

See more
2 mins ago
Philippines' DMW Steps Up to Support OFWs Displaced by New Zealand Company Closure
In a decisive response to the sudden closure of skilled labor hire agency ELE in New Zealand, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in the Philippines is stepping up to provide financial support to the affected Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). The shutdown, which occurred a mere four days before Christmas, left 452 OFWs without income
Philippines' DMW Steps Up to Support OFWs Displaced by New Zealand Company Closure
New Leadership Takes Charge at Partido Federal ng Pilipinas Following Constitutional Crisis
2 hours ago
New Leadership Takes Charge at Partido Federal ng Pilipinas Following Constitutional Crisis
Miles Ocampo Triumphs Over Thyroid Cancer: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours ago
Miles Ocampo Triumphs Over Thyroid Cancer: A Tale of Resilience
Filipino Boxing Champions Sultan and Ancajas Set for Tokyo Bouts
25 mins ago
Filipino Boxing Champions Sultan and Ancajas Set for Tokyo Bouts
NUSTAR Resort Cebu Launches 'I Love Cebu' Music Video with Grand Flash Mob
1 hour ago
NUSTAR Resort Cebu Launches 'I Love Cebu' Music Video with Grand Flash Mob
Strong Group Athletics Joins Premier Volleyball League by Taking Over Gerflor Franchise
1 hour ago
Strong Group Athletics Joins Premier Volleyball League by Taking Over Gerflor Franchise
Latest Headlines
World News
Sharad Pawar's Participation in India Bloc Meeting: A Shifting Political Landscape
6 seconds
Sharad Pawar's Participation in India Bloc Meeting: A Shifting Political Landscape
Perfection Fresh Teams Up With Sesame Street for Healthy Eating Campaign
1 min
Perfection Fresh Teams Up With Sesame Street for Healthy Eating Campaign
Bayley: A Pivotal Force in Damage CTRL Amid Uncertainty
1 min
Bayley: A Pivotal Force in Damage CTRL Amid Uncertainty
Kenya Intensifies Focus on Last Mile Road Connectivity: A Boost for Grassroots Trade and Farmer Incomes
1 min
Kenya Intensifies Focus on Last Mile Road Connectivity: A Boost for Grassroots Trade and Farmer Incomes
Storm Boy Gallops to Victory in Magic Millions 2YO Classic
2 mins
Storm Boy Gallops to Victory in Magic Millions 2YO Classic
Gibraltar Dentists Engage in Industrial Action Amidst Efforts to Improve Patient Care
2 mins
Gibraltar Dentists Engage in Industrial Action Amidst Efforts to Improve Patient Care
Ebonyi State Government Boosts Healthcare with SUVs for Doctors and New Ambulances
2 mins
Ebonyi State Government Boosts Healthcare with SUVs for Doctors and New Ambulances
Kaiser Roseville Offers Alternative Treatment Amidst Overcrowding Due to Respiratory Illness Influx
3 mins
Kaiser Roseville Offers Alternative Treatment Amidst Overcrowding Due to Respiratory Illness Influx
Football Legends Ranked: Controversial Graphic Sparks Heated Debate
3 mins
Football Legends Ranked: Controversial Graphic Sparks Heated Debate
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app