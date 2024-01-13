Kia Serves Up Electric Excitement at the 2024 Australian Open

As the highly anticipated 2024 Australian Open commences, there’s an electrifying buzz that’s not just about the tennis. Major car companies, with a notably strong emphasis on electric vehicles (EVs), are driving up excitement as major sponsors of the event. Among them, Kia, a longstanding supporter of the Australian Open, has taken center-stage with its latest EVs.

Powering the Court with Electric Vehicles

For the tournament, Kia is providing a fleet of 130 official vehicles, including its latest EV models: the fully electric Kia EV9, a seven-seater SUV, and the Kia EV6. However, the overall fleet is a blend of the future and the present, with only 25 of the vehicles being fully electric models. The tally includes 15 EV9s and 10 EV6s, while the remaining 105 vehicles are internal combustion engine models, featuring 95 Sorentos.

Engaging Fans and Promoting Sustainable Mobility

As part of its sponsorship initiatives, Kia has also planned fan engagement activities, a collaboration with Uber to encourage eco-friendly commuting, and a showcase of its EV9 and EV6 concept cars. A select Ocean Matte Blue EV9 will be on display, further highlighting Kia’s dedication to EV technology. Complimentary rides to the tennis event are being offered to Uber One members in a fleet of 30 electric vehicles, promoting sustainable mobility in a real-world context.

Kia and Tennis: A Twenty-Year Partnership

This year’s Australian Open also marks the 20th anniversary of Kia’s partnership with brand ambassador Rafael Nadal. Despite Nadal’s unfortunate withdrawal from the tournament due to injury, his association with Kia remains a significant part of the brand’s tennis journey. The focus, however, shifts to the court where Novak Djokovic, the tournament’s dominant player for over a decade, is touted as the favorite. Other contenders like Daniil Medvedev and young gun Jannik Sinner also command attention in the unfolding drama of the Australian Open.