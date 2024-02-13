Khelo India Winter Games 2024: A Winter Sports Spectacle in Jammu and Kashmir

Khelo India Winter Games 2024: Jammu and Kashmir Gears Up for a Winter Sports Extravaganza

In the picturesque valley of Gulmarg, preparations are underway for the much-anticipated 4th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games 2024. Scheduled to be held later this month, the event aims to promote winter sports culture and excellence in the region, with a focus on making Jammu and Kashmir a hub for major sports activities.

Road Shows and Mascots: Generating Excitement

The Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council has been actively raising awareness about the upcoming games through road shows in prominent places like Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk, Srinagar. The mascot, the snow leopard, has been attracting crowds from all walks of life, creating an atmosphere of anticipation and enthusiasm.

Youth Services and Sports Secretary Sarmad Hafeez and J&K Sports Council Secretary Nuzhat Gull have emphasized the importance of the event in promoting winter sports and making Jammu and Kashmir a sports hub.

Preparations in Full Swing: Ensuring a Smooth Event

A recent meeting co-chaired by the Union Secretary Sports and Chief Secretary reviewed the preparations for the Khelo India Winter Games 2024. Key aspects discussed included venue preparation, infrastructure development, participant registration, promotional activities, and media planning.

The Chief Secretary highlighted Gulmarg's emergence as the Winter Sports Capital of India and stressed the importance of following technical protocols to professionalize the games. Secretary Youth Services and Sports detailed the arrangements made for accommodation, transportation, catering, and medical facilities, including ambulances, specialist doctors, and chopper services.

Finalizing Arrangements: A Collaborative Effort

The Deputy Commissioner of Baramulla, Minga Sherpa, recently conducted on-spot inspections of Tangmarg and Gulmarg to finalize arrangements for the event. Various departments have been directed to ensure smooth conduct, including preparation of parking facilities, clearing of roads, maintenance of ski slopes, traffic management, provision of electricity and drinking water, medical services, and accommodation for athletes and guests.

Around 625 athletes are expected to participate in various sporting disciplines from February 21st to February 26th at Gulmarg. The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of the event and instructed all departments to collaborate to ensure its success.

As the date of the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 draws closer, the excitement in Jammu and Kashmir is palpable. With meticulous preparations underway and a focus on promoting winter sports culture, the stage is set for an exhilarating display of athletic prowess and sportsmanship.