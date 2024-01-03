en English
Health

Khamzat Chimaev Undergoes Surgery, Vows to Return Stronger

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:17 am EST
Emerging undefeated from the brutal world of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Khamzat Chimaev is no stranger to hardship and pain. Yet, a torn ligament in his right hand, sustained during his recent showdown with former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, has proven to be a formidable adversary, forcing the middleweight contender into surgery.

From Decision to Surgery

The ligament tear occurred in the first round of the pair’s encounter at UFC 294. Initially, Chimaev and his team were hopeful that surgery could be avoided. However, as the weeks passed, it became clear that the road to recovery necessitated a surgical intervention. In a twist of irony, the decision win for Chimaev was followed by a personal loss as he had to face the surgeon’s scalpel.

Breaking the News and the Silence

Chimaev took to Instagram Live to share the news of his upcoming surgery. Displaying an unwavering spirit, he expressed his intention to have the operation within one or two weeks, emphasizing his eagerness to heal and return to the ring to ‘smash somebody.’ This sentiment encapsulated both his passion for the fighting world and his commitment to his fans.

Post-Surgery Updates and Determination

Following the surgery, Chimaev once again turned to social media. Posting a photo from the hospital, he acknowledged his injury and illness, a rare admission from the notoriously resilient fighter. Yet, rather than dwelling on the negatives, Chimaev used the opportunity to reaffirm his fighting spirit, promising to prove he’s the best in the business. He reassured his fans of his imminent return to training, using the phrase ‘Insha’Allah,’ an Arabic term meaning ‘God willing.’

Health Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

