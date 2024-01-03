en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Jamaica

Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw Acknowledges Shaun Goater’s Influence in Her Success at Manchester City

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:30 pm EST
Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw Acknowledges Shaun Goater’s Influence in Her Success at Manchester City

Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw, the Jamaican football sensation playing for Manchester City, has publicly acknowledged the instrumental role Shaun Goater, the club legend, has played in refining her game. Shaw, a native of Spanish Town, Jamaica, transitioned to Manchester City after a successful tenure with French club Bordeaux, and since then, has cultivated a significant bond with Goater.

Goater’s Influence on Shaw

Goater, a former star player for Manchester City, netted an impressive 103 goals during his stint with the club from 1998 to 2003. Presently, he assists the club’s Academy, coaching various age groups, holding a UEFA ‘A’ license. Recently, he joined the coaching staff of manager Gareth Taylor, where he has been offering guidance to Shaw.

Shaw has attributed her stellar performance to Goater’s counsel, particularly his insights into nuanced playing techniques. This has had a substantial impact on her game, resulting in her current standing as a joint-leading scorer in the Women’s Super League this season, with nine goals to her name. This achievement mirrors her previous season, where she netted 31 goals in all competitions and earned the title of the club’s Player-of-the-Season.

Shaw’s Journey So Far

Shaw’s journey from her homeland in Jamaica to playing for one of the most esteemed football clubs in the world is awe-inspiring. Her talent was evident from her early days in Spanish Town, a place known for its passion for football. After proving her mettle in the French club Bordeaux, her transition to Manchester City marked a significant milestone in her career. The guidance she has received from Goater since then has been invaluable in elevating her game and making her a force to reckon with in women’s football.

The Impact of Shaw’s Performance

Shaw’s remarkable performance has not only propelled her to the top of the goal-scoring charts but also positioned Manchester City in second place in the Women’s Super League. Her ambition to replicate her last season’s Player-of-the-Season achievement is palpable and, with her current form, seems highly attainable. Manchester City and its fans look forward to more such match-winning performances from Shaw, who is quickly establishing herself as one of the most promising talents in women’s football.

0
Jamaica Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Danny DeVito Joins Animated Adventure 'Migration': A Tale of Feathers, Family, and Far-Flung Journeys

By BNN Correspondents

Jamaica Mourns the Loss of Second Educator in St Elizabeth in Two Weeks

By Olalekan Adigun

Rain Can’t Dampen Spirits: Couples Resorts in Jamaica Hosts Extravagant New Year’s Eve Party

By Shivani Chauhan

New Year Gun Salutes Lead to Dangerous Incidents Across Communities

By Quadri Adejumo

S Hotel in Jamaica: A Beacon of Cultural Promotion ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 2 hours
S Hotel in Jamaica: A Beacon of Cultural Promotion ...
heart comment 0
Jamaica’s Roadway Dilemma: NWA Struggles with Complex Repair Scenario

By Justice Nwafor

Jamaica's Roadway Dilemma: NWA Struggles with Complex Repair Scenario
Lashana Lynch Embraces Rita Marley’s Feminine Power in Upcoming Biopic

By BNN Correspondents

Lashana Lynch Embraces Rita Marley's Feminine Power in Upcoming Biopic
14-Year-Old Girl Brutally Attacked in Clarendon: A Community Awaits Justice

By María Alejandra Trujillo

14-Year-Old Girl Brutally Attacked in Clarendon: A Community Awaits Justice
Child Brutally Assaulted in Clarendon, Jamaica: A Harrowing Incident Captured on Social Media

By Saboor Bayat

Child Brutally Assaulted in Clarendon, Jamaica: A Harrowing Incident Captured on Social Media
Latest Headlines
World News
DA Melinda Katz Sworn in for Second Term, Continues Historic Tenure in Queens
10 seconds
DA Melinda Katz Sworn in for Second Term, Continues Historic Tenure in Queens
North Dakota State Wrestling Team Clinches Top 10 Finish at 2024 Southern Scuffle
19 seconds
North Dakota State Wrestling Team Clinches Top 10 Finish at 2024 Southern Scuffle
Big Reds Dominate Knights in High School Basketball Showdown
21 seconds
Big Reds Dominate Knights in High School Basketball Showdown
Former Jasa Chief Calls for Overhaul of J-Kom Following Scandals
39 seconds
Former Jasa Chief Calls for Overhaul of J-Kom Following Scandals
The Urgent Call for Reform in Nigeria's Broadcasting Industry
3 mins
The Urgent Call for Reform in Nigeria's Broadcasting Industry
Veterans’ Disability Benefits Fiasco Amid Corporate Pension Plans' Triumph
4 mins
Veterans’ Disability Benefits Fiasco Amid Corporate Pension Plans' Triumph
Trinidad and Tobago to Honor Former Prime Minister, Basdeo Panday, with State Funeral
4 mins
Trinidad and Tobago to Honor Former Prime Minister, Basdeo Panday, with State Funeral
Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi: A New Year's Eve Post Sparks Pregnancy Rumors
4 mins
Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi: A New Year's Eve Post Sparks Pregnancy Rumors
Potential Political Shifts Loom in Northern Kentucky Ahead of 2024 Elections
4 mins
Potential Political Shifts Loom in Northern Kentucky Ahead of 2024 Elections
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 mins
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app