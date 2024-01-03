Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw Acknowledges Shaun Goater’s Influence in Her Success at Manchester City

Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw, the Jamaican football sensation playing for Manchester City, has publicly acknowledged the instrumental role Shaun Goater, the club legend, has played in refining her game. Shaw, a native of Spanish Town, Jamaica, transitioned to Manchester City after a successful tenure with French club Bordeaux, and since then, has cultivated a significant bond with Goater.

Goater’s Influence on Shaw

Goater, a former star player for Manchester City, netted an impressive 103 goals during his stint with the club from 1998 to 2003. Presently, he assists the club’s Academy, coaching various age groups, holding a UEFA ‘A’ license. Recently, he joined the coaching staff of manager Gareth Taylor, where he has been offering guidance to Shaw.

Shaw has attributed her stellar performance to Goater’s counsel, particularly his insights into nuanced playing techniques. This has had a substantial impact on her game, resulting in her current standing as a joint-leading scorer in the Women’s Super League this season, with nine goals to her name. This achievement mirrors her previous season, where she netted 31 goals in all competitions and earned the title of the club’s Player-of-the-Season.

Shaw’s Journey So Far

Shaw’s journey from her homeland in Jamaica to playing for one of the most esteemed football clubs in the world is awe-inspiring. Her talent was evident from her early days in Spanish Town, a place known for its passion for football. After proving her mettle in the French club Bordeaux, her transition to Manchester City marked a significant milestone in her career. The guidance she has received from Goater since then has been invaluable in elevating her game and making her a force to reckon with in women’s football.

The Impact of Shaw’s Performance

Shaw’s remarkable performance has not only propelled her to the top of the goal-scoring charts but also positioned Manchester City in second place in the Women’s Super League. Her ambition to replicate her last season’s Player-of-the-Season achievement is palpable and, with her current form, seems highly attainable. Manchester City and its fans look forward to more such match-winning performances from Shaw, who is quickly establishing herself as one of the most promising talents in women’s football.