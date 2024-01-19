KFC Reaffirms Sponsorship for Dominica Cricket Champions

On January 17, 2024, KFC, a well-established fast-food chain in Dominica, voiced its ongoing commitment as the platinum sponsor for the KFC Summit Sports Club, the current title-holders of the Dominica Cricket Association's Intermediate League. This pledge aligns with the commencement of the cricket league, which spans from January 13 to March 17, 2024.
KFC's Role in Club's Success
Nester Phillip, the manager of the KFC Summit Sports Club, expressed his gratitude towards KFC for their unwavering support, a factor he believes was instrumental in the club's championship victory in the previous season. "The collaboration with KFC was a cornerstone in our success," Phillip stated, emphasizing the importance of the backing in their pursuit of defending the title.
Sponsoring Local Sports: A Community Initiative
Darren Fagan, the E-Commerce and Marketing Officer for KFC, underscored the significance of sponsoring local sporting events, particularly cricket, which has a profound influence on the Dominica community. "Supporting local sports is part of our wider commitment to fostering community engagement and development," Fagan commented.
As the League Progresses
As the cricket league unfolds, KFC extends its best wishes to the KFC Summit Cricket Team for a triumphant season. The fast-food giant's sponsorship underscores its broader commitment to supporting the community and local sports development in Dominica, as the KFC Summit Sports Club sets its sights on another successful season.