Kezhaselu-o Pienyü Triumphs at 65th Northern Angami Sports Association Wrestling Meet

The 65th Northern Angami Sports Association (NASA) wrestling meet, held in the historic Kohima Village Ground in Ziekezou, was an electrifying display of Naga-style wrestling, with titans clashing for the coveted championship title. It was here that Kezhaselu-o Pienyü, a hulking presence at 6 feet 3 inches and 131 kilograms, successfully defended his champion's title, demonstrating again the indomitable spirit of Nagaland's athletes.

A Battle of Brawn and Tactics

Pienyü triumphed over former champion Menuosetuo Yiese in a decisive wrestling match, lifting his opponent off the ground in a display of sheer strength and strategy to claim victory in both bouts of the competition. This emphatic win earned him a cash award of INR 100,000 and the prestigious NASA wrestling champion belt, further cementing his legacy in the annals of Naga wrestling.

A Showcase of Skill and Tenacity

The event was not just about the champions, though. It was a showcase of the skill and strength of local wrestlers, with each bout telling a story of struggle, ambition, and sheer human will. Vizakietuo Suohu claimed third place after defeating Vaphizo Rutsa, adding another thrilling chapter to the competition.

More Than Just A Competition

Featuring 60 wrestlers from 29 villages divided into four groups, the competition was as much about community as it was about sport. It served as a selection for the upcoming Angami Sports Association wrestling meet, with seven additional wrestlers chosen to represent NASA. As such, the event was a celebration of the collective strength and spirit of Nagaland's wrestling community.

The occasion was graced by Vibeilietuo Kets, the special assistant to the Chief Minister of Nagaland, who emphasized the importance of utilizing government programs to support individuals and promote Naga-style wrestling. His presence underscored the event's significance in the cultural and sporting landscape of Nagaland.