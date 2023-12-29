en English
Sports

Key West to Host 32nd Annual Female Flag Football Championships in 2024

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:23 am EST
Key West to Host 32nd Annual Female Flag Football Championships in 2024

The 32nd instalment of the coveted Kelly McGillis Classic International Female Flag Football Championships is primed to captivate audiences in Key West from January 22 to 29, 2024. The pinnacle of this sporting spectacle, the Championship Event, is slated for January 26 and 27, 2024, in Grand Turk.

Championship Details Unveiled

As the anticipation builds, the event’s organizers have released key details about the Championship Event. It will be staged at the Parade Grounds in Grand Turk, a venue renowned for its electrifying atmosphere. Ticket prices are set at an affordable $10 for adults and $5 for students, striving to make this thrilling event accessible to a wide audience.

Real-Time Updates and More

In a nod to the digital age, fans who are unable to attend in person won’t have to miss a moment. A dedicated webpage will provide real-time updates on the schedule, results, and standings, ensuring fans can stay connected to the action. Updates will be refreshed on a weekly basis, providing a regular pulse on the event’s progress.

Blue Mesa Reservoir Lake Trout Tournament

In a parallel sporting event, the Blue Mesa Reservoir Lake Trout Tournament is also on the calendar for early 2024, from January 1 to April 30. This event carries a conservationist mission: to control the population of lake trout measuring 24 inches or less. Participants are required to possess a valid Colorado fishing license and to comply with all Colorado boating and fishing regulations.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

