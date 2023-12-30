Key Volleyball Players Bid Farewell to PLDT High Speed Hitters

In a significant reshuffle, the PLDT High Speed Hitters volleyball team announces the departure of three prominent players, namely Mean Mendrez, Anj Legacion, and Mich Morente. Each player has taken to their respective social media platforms to express gratitude for the journey they shared with the team, leaving room for an amicable future encounter on the court.

(Read Also: ASB Classic Set for Thrilling Start with Svitolina-Wozniacki Clash)

Heartfelt Farewells and Future Encounters

In an Instagram post, Mean Mendrez announced her exit from the team with a heartfelt message. ‘No goodbyes, but see you on the other side of the net,’ she wrote, hinting at a friendly future face-off. Her teammate Kath Arado reciprocated her affection, expressing how much she would miss Mendrez.

Setter Anj Legacion echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging that endings pave the way for new beginnings. She expressed deep gratitude for the knowledge and memories she garnered during her tenure with PLDT.

Mich Morente, bound to her fifth club team, thanked PLDT for the joyful friendships and opportunities to showcase her talent. Morente had previously played for F2 Logistics in the Philippine Superliga, the defunct Perlas Spikers in the first professional season of the PVL two years ago, and the Philippine Army last year.

(Read Also: NCAA Investigates Possible Unauthorized Access on Catapult App)

PLDT’s Acknowledgment and Future Prospects

In response to these farewells, PLDT also expressed their appreciation, acknowledging the difficulty in parting with players who significantly contributed to the team’s journey. The departures of these key attackers raise questions about PLDT’s next moves. Savannah Davison, their scoring leader in the second All-Filipino Conference, is expected to fill the void.

The High Speed Hitters had a moderately successful year in 2023, finishing fourth in the First All-Filipino Conference and fifth in both the Invitational and the Second All-Filipino. As they gear up for the 2024 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season, the team is undoubtedly poised to scout for a new generation of deadly spikers to join their ranks.

Read More