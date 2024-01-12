en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Key Players Return to Manchester United Training: A Significant Boost for Ten Hag

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:23 am EST
Key Players Return to Manchester United Training: A Significant Boost for Ten Hag

In a significant boost for Manchester United, manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed the return of key players Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, and Luke Shaw to training. The timing of their return couldn’t be more crucial, given the club’s impending flurry of important league matches and potential European involvement.

The Crucial Trio’s Return

The midfield mastery of Casemiro has been a cornerstone of United’s game plan, with his defensive solidity and control providing an unwavering foundation. His return to training signals a potential upturn in the squad’s defensive reliability.

Lisandro Martinez, known for his aggressive defensive style and sharp game reading, is another welcome addition to the team’s backline. His absence was felt keenly, and his return is set to strengthen United’s defensive structure.

Similarly, the return of Luke Shaw spells good news for the Red Devils. Often seen bolstering the team’s attack with his overlapping runs and precise crosses, Shaw’s availability broadens the options for ten Hag on the left flank.

Impact on United’s Form

The return of these three key players could potentially catalyze a significant shift in Manchester United’s form. Their combined skills and experience will likely contribute to maintaining the team’s momentum and help secure a commanding finish in all competitions.

The Importance of Squad Depth

Ten Hag’s comments underscore the critical role of squad depth and the profound impact key players can have upon their return from injury, suspension, or other absences. With other players like Christian Eriksen, Antony, and Amad also in the mix for return, and ongoing assessments for the likes of Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia, Victor Lindelof, and Anthony Martial, United’s squad strength appears to be on an upward trajectory.

0
Europe Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
17 mins ago
EP President Metsola Joins Police Raid on Colleague Amid Corruption Scandal
In a significant event that has reverberated through the halls of the European Parliament, its President, Roberta Metsola, was a participant in a police raid against a fellow legislator, an action she has termed as ‘sad.’ This dramatic event is part of the ongoing response to the scandal that has been dubbed ‘Qatargate.’ This scandal
EP President Metsola Joins Police Raid on Colleague Amid Corruption Scandal
Citizen Takes Stand Against Illegal Public Land Occupation by Sliema Restaurant
34 mins ago
Citizen Takes Stand Against Illegal Public Land Occupation by Sliema Restaurant
Queen Margrethe's Swift Abdication: A Royal Shift in European Monarchies
50 mins ago
Queen Margrethe's Swift Abdication: A Royal Shift in European Monarchies
PKK Ringleader Serhat Bal Captured by Turkish Intelligence
29 mins ago
PKK Ringleader Serhat Bal Captured by Turkish Intelligence
UK Economy Grows But Recession Fears Linger
32 mins ago
UK Economy Grows But Recession Fears Linger
Nationwide Strikes Paralyze Germany: Economic Powerhouse in Crisis
33 mins ago
Nationwide Strikes Paralyze Germany: Economic Powerhouse in Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
AB InBev Champions Responsible Drinking with Olympic Sponsorship
7 seconds
AB InBev Champions Responsible Drinking with Olympic Sponsorship
Iran-Aligned Iraqi Militia Threatens US-Led Coalition Following Houthi Strikes
2 mins
Iran-Aligned Iraqi Militia Threatens US-Led Coalition Following Houthi Strikes
326 Candidates Set for Parliamentary Primaries in New Patriotic Party
3 mins
326 Candidates Set for Parliamentary Primaries in New Patriotic Party
Bahamas' Low-Cost Housing Project: A Step Towards Empowering Citizens
4 mins
Bahamas' Low-Cost Housing Project: A Step Towards Empowering Citizens
Nature Medicine Study Sheds Light on Second-Hand Smoke's Health Risks
5 mins
Nature Medicine Study Sheds Light on Second-Hand Smoke's Health Risks
Fifi Kwetey's Strategic Advice to John Mahama Ahead of Ghana's 2024 Election
5 mins
Fifi Kwetey's Strategic Advice to John Mahama Ahead of Ghana's 2024 Election
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks a Rightward Shift in French Politics
8 mins
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks a Rightward Shift in French Politics
China Grants Funds for 100-bed Tertiary Hospital in Maldives' Vilimale'
10 mins
China Grants Funds for 100-bed Tertiary Hospital in Maldives' Vilimale'
Cord Blood Lipidome Tied to ADHD, ASD Risk in Early Childhood: Study
11 mins
Cord Blood Lipidome Tied to ADHD, ASD Risk in Early Childhood: Study
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
47 mins
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
2 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
3 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
3 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
4 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
4 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
4 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app