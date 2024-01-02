Key Indian Wrestlers Withdraw from Zagreb Open: A Blow to India’s Wrestling Representation

India’s wrestling representation at the upcoming Zagreb Open in Croatia will be diminished due to the absence of five key wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Antim Panghal. The tournament, scheduled from January 10 to 14, will see a reduced Indian contingent as these wrestlers withheld their consent from participation.

Reasons for Non-Participation

Panghal’s non-participation stems from her impending receipt of the prestigious Arjuna Award at a national sports award ceremony, an honor that she has chosen not to miss. On the other hand, Bajrang Punia is still recuperating from thumb surgery and has not yet resumed mat training, thereby making his participation infeasible.

The Announcement by the Ad-hoc Panel

The ad-hoc panel, chaired by Bhupinder Singh Bajwa, confirmed that out of the 18 Asian Games squad members, only 13 consented to participate in the tournament. Both Bajrang and Panghal were part of this squad, with Bajrang recently making headlines due to his protests against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president.

Visa Procurement and Team Composition

Despite initial visa procurement challenges, the Indian team is set to participate in the world ranking tournament, thanks to the intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs. The team will consist of men’s freestyle, Greco-Roman, and two women’s freestyle wrestlers, supplemented by coaching and support staff.

Backdrop of WFI Suspension

This development comes in the midst of the Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) suspension of the WFI, led by Sanjay Singh, due to violations of its constitution. The current scenario further underscores the tumult within India’s wrestling scene, particularly as several international medal-winning wrestlers have petitioned the world governing body, United World Wrestling (UWW), to reinstate the suspended WFI.

In conclusion, while India’s reduced representation at the Zagreb Open is a setback, it is hoped that the participating wrestlers will put forth their best efforts, keeping the nation’s flag flying high in the global wrestling arena.