Kevon Looney Praises Draymond Green's Intense Play: Warriors' Winning Culture Highlighted

Golden State Warriors' Kevon Looney has expressed admiration for teammate Draymond Green's on-court intensity, crediting it for much of the team's success. Looney, who has won three championships with the Warriors, highlights Green's unwavering commitment and physicality as key to fostering a winning culture within the team.

Advertisment

Setting a Standard for Excellence

According to Looney, the high bar set by Green, along with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, has been instrumental in establishing the Warriors' reputation for excellence. This culture of winning, Looney suggests, makes every game significant and contributes to the team's long-standing success. He emphasizes that the focus on winning over individual stats has been a crucial aspect of the Warriors' strategy.

Overcoming Adversity

Advertisment

This season, the Warriors have faced challenges, including injuries, which have tested their resilience and ability to maintain their competitive edge. Looney, speaking on behalf of his new partnership with Invisalign, remains optimistic about the team's potential to regain momentum in the closing games of the season. He believes that despite the ups and downs, the Warriors are on the right track.

Building Momentum for the Playoffs

As the Warriors navigate through adversity, Looney sees an opportunity for the team to come together and peak at the right time. He acknowledges the rough patches and lineup changes but remains confident in the team's ability to build momentum as they approach the playoffs. Looney's perspective underscores the importance of team cohesion and leadership in achieving success.

The Golden State Warriors' commitment to a culture of winning, exemplified by the intensity and leadership of players like Draymond Green, continues to be a defining feature of their identity. As they look to overcome this season's challenges, the Warriors' ethos of excellence and resilience will be crucial in their quest for another championship.