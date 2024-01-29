Kevlon Anderson to Lead Guyana Harpy Eagles in West Indies Championship

In a surprising move, 23-year-old former West Indies Under-19 batsman, Kevlon Anderson, has been named the captain of the Guyana Harpy Eagles for the forthcoming West Indies Championship scheduled to commence on February 7.

The decision by the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has raised eyebrows owing to Anderson's limited experience, with his first-class debut just a year prior.

A Rising Star

Despite his limited exposure, Anderson has been a beacon of promise in his nascent career, having scored two centuries in a span of seven matches. His appointment as captain is indicative of the confidence placed in his leadership potential and form.

Formidable Squad

Anderson will lead a 13-member squad, which includes the likes of veteran spinner Veerasammy Permaul, who was controversially ousted from captaincy during the West Indies Super50 Cup. The void left by wicketkeeper-batsman Tevin Imlach, who is unavailable due to his commitment to the One-Day International series against Australia, paved the way for Anderson's captaincy.

The Harpy Eagles will also see the inclusion of three uncapped players: off-spinner Steven Sankar, opener Raymond Perez, and all-rounder Ronaldo Alimohamed. Well-known faces are also making a comeback, including Matthew Nandu, who will serve as vice-captain, and West Indies Test players Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kevin Sinclair.

Defending Champions

As the defending champions, the performance of the Harpy Eagles will be under close scrutiny. The team's blend of experience and emerging talent will be put to the test as they aim to retain their championship title. Their first encounter will be against the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force on February 7.