Baseball

Kevin Smith Signs with New York Yankees for 2024 Season

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:35 pm EST
In a significant move that heralds a homecoming, the New York Yankees have roped in 27-year-old infielder, Kevin Smith, for the 2024 season. A native of East Greenbush, New York, Smith announced his move to the Yankees by sharing a childhood photo of himself in a Yankees uniform, captioned, ‘Headed Home for 2024.’

Smith’s Journey to the Yankees

Smith’s journey to his home team has been a path treaded with experience and learning. He had his Major League Baseball (MLB) debut with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021 before moving on to the Oakland Athletics, where he played from 2022 to 2023. During his stint with the Athletics in 2023, Smith played 49 games, hitting .185 with five home runs, four doubles, and 11 RBIs.

Performance in Triple-A

Smith’s performance at the Triple-A level has been noteworthy and a testament to his potential. Over three seasons, he has recorded a .286 batting average, along with 50 home runs, 51 doubles, and 164 RBIs. His impressive stats have made him a desirable addition to any team.

Adding Depth to the Yankees’ Infield

Smith primarily plays as a third baseman and shortstop. His signing with the Yankees is a strategic move that adds depth to their infield as they prepare for the new season. His versatility also extends to the corner outfield spots, offering additional options to the Yankees’ lineup.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

