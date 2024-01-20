Kevin Phillips Debuts as Hartlepool Manager with 1-0 Victory against Ebbsfleet

In a defining moment for Hartlepool United, the club welcomed their new manager Kevin Phillips, a former striker with teams like Sunderland and West Brom, who watched his team clinch a 1-0 victory against Ebbsfleet. This victory, the team's first away win since November, aligned with Phillips' managerial debut, which began just before the game's kickoff.

A Strong Start

Hartlepool set the tone early on, with Joe Grey testing Ebbsfleet's goalkeeper Mark Cousins' skills at the start of the match. The team demonstrated a robust performance, reflecting the fresh energy brought in by the new manager. Despite attempts by Ebbsfleet's Darren McQueen, Hartlepool's goalkeeper Joel Dixon managed to keep a clean sheet, further strengthening the team's morale.

The Game-Changing Goal

The match's only goal was a remarkable feat by Anthony Mancini, who scored with a 25-yard strike that dipped in off the crossbar. This goal in the second half, following an assist from David Ferguson, was the game-changer that Hartlepool needed. The team continued to press, with Kieran Wallace missing a chance to extend the lead, but the single goal proved sufficient to secure a victory.

A Solid Defence

As the match neared its end, Ebbsfleet's chances to equalize were effectively stifled. A blocked free-kick by Omari Sterling-James was expertly defended by Emmanuel Onariase, ensuring Hartlepool's lead remained unchallenged. This thrilling victory under Phillips' leadership sets the stage for an exciting journey ahead for Hartlepool United, as they look forward to improving their performance under their new manager's guidance.