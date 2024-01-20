Kevin Phillips Appointed as New Head Coach of Hartlepool United

In a significant development, Hartlepool United, a National League football club, has announced the appointment of Kevin Phillips, a former Premier League Golden Boot winner, as their new head coach. This comes after the dismissal of former manager John Askey in December, following a series of underwhelming performances that had left the team languishing in the 17th position in the league.

A New Chapter in Hartlepool United's Journey

Phillips, who replaces interim manager Lennie Lawrence, brings with him a rich history of remarkable playing and coaching experiences. The football veteran, familiar with North East from his previous stints, is set to formally take charge after Hartlepool's match against Kidderminster. In the interim, Lawrence had managed to steer the club to a four-spot climb in the standings.

Phillips' Track Record

Known for his illustrious playing career, Phillips has netted 287 goals, earned eight caps for England, and is the only Englishman to have won the European Golden Shoe Award in 2000. Since hanging up his boots in 2014, Phillips has coached various clubs, notching up a successful managerial stint at South Shields. He led the club to a promotion before his departure in April last year.

Expectations and Excitement

Expressing his eagerness for the new challenge, Phillips is expected to leverage his experience to bolster Hartlepool's performance and improve their league position. The appointment of Phillips has been met with optimism, with Club Chairman Raj Singh expressing confidence in Phillips' hands-on approach and ability to make an immediate impact. In addition, the article also highlights a new podcast from Mail Sport - 'It's All Kicking Off,' which promises a unique perspective on Premier League football.