en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Kevin Nash Names Bobby Heenan, Jim Cornette, Paul Heyman, and Freddie Blassie as the Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Managers

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
Kevin Nash Names Bobby Heenan, Jim Cornette, Paul Heyman, and Freddie Blassie as the Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Managers

Wrestling’s grandeur is not just about the athletes in the ring, but also about the master strategists who guide their careers. WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash gave us a glimpse into his thoughts on the most iconic wrestling managers in the latest episode of his podcast ‘Kliq This.’ His selections are a testament to the significant contributions these individuals have made to the sport.

Nash’s Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Managers

In a candid conversation, Nash revealed his picks for the Mount Rushmore of wrestling managers. His selections include Bobby Heenan, Jim Cornette (affectionately known as ‘Corny’), Paul Heyman, and Freddie Blassie. Each of these individuals, according to Nash, have left an indelible mark on wrestling with their managerial prowess and understanding of the sport.

Exclusion of Captain Lou Albano

One notable name missing from Nash’s list is Captain Lou Albano. Despite Albano’s reputation as a legendary WWE figure, Nash justified his exclusion by highlighting Albano’s active in-ring career. This, in Nash’s view, made Albano less of a pure manager, even though he had a significant influence in shaping the wrestling landscape.

Legacy of the Selected Managers

The wrestling managers Nash selected are renowned for their contributions to the sport. Their innovative strategies, understanding of wrestling dynamics, and ability to mold champions have earned them their prestigious status. Nash’s recognition of these figures underscores the pivotal role managers play in wrestling, providing a unique perspective on the sport’s rich history.

0
Sports Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
8 seconds ago
Victorious Indian Cricketers Celebrate Makar Sankranti at Baba Mahakal Temple
On a day steeped in auspiciousness, the temple doors of Baba Mahakal swung open during the Brahma Muhurta for a ceremony that carries the weight of tradition and faith. Priest Sanjay Sharma, the spiritual guide for the day, anchored the event, which commenced with the sacred ablution of Lord Mahakal. The deity was bestowed with
Victorious Indian Cricketers Celebrate Makar Sankranti at Baba Mahakal Temple
Green Bay Packers Triumph in NFC Wild-Card Game: Doubs and Love Lead the Charge
6 mins ago
Green Bay Packers Triumph in NFC Wild-Card Game: Doubs and Love Lead the Charge
Harsh Jain's Meteoric Rise in Entrepreneurship and a Luxurious Life Near Antilia
9 mins ago
Harsh Jain's Meteoric Rise in Entrepreneurship and a Luxurious Life Near Antilia
NOVO Brazil Brewing Company Unveils New Sports Bar in Mission Valley
30 seconds ago
NOVO Brazil Brewing Company Unveils New Sports Bar in Mission Valley
Former Socceroos Player Stephen Laybutt Found Deceased in NSW Bushland
4 mins ago
Former Socceroos Player Stephen Laybutt Found Deceased in NSW Bushland
Beauty Dungdung Scores in Comeback Game: Indian Women's Hockey Team's Olympic Hopes Revived
5 mins ago
Beauty Dungdung Scores in Comeback Game: Indian Women's Hockey Team's Olympic Hopes Revived
Latest Headlines
World News
KT Rama Rao Visits Deceased Party Worker's Family, Demands Thorough Investigation
17 seconds
KT Rama Rao Visits Deceased Party Worker's Family, Demands Thorough Investigation
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resumes from Sekmai, Imphal on Its Second Day
20 seconds
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resumes from Sekmai, Imphal on Its Second Day
Democrats Eye Texas and Florida for Senate Control
22 seconds
Democrats Eye Texas and Florida for Senate Control
Labour Party Poised for Victory in UK Election: Blair's Centrist Legacy Revisited
24 seconds
Labour Party Poised for Victory in UK Election: Blair's Centrist Legacy Revisited
NOVO Brazil Brewing Company Unveils New Sports Bar in Mission Valley
31 seconds
NOVO Brazil Brewing Company Unveils New Sports Bar in Mission Valley
Nikki Haley Denies Vice Presidential Ambitions Amidst Tense Republican Atmosphere
40 seconds
Nikki Haley Denies Vice Presidential Ambitions Amidst Tense Republican Atmosphere
Rumors of a Disney-Themed Maternity Ward Spark Widespread Interest
2 mins
Rumors of a Disney-Themed Maternity Ward Spark Widespread Interest
Nigeria's House of Representatives Extends Recess: A Pause for Greater Progress
3 mins
Nigeria's House of Representatives Extends Recess: A Pause for Greater Progress
Former Socceroos Player Stephen Laybutt Found Deceased in NSW Bushland
4 mins
Former Socceroos Player Stephen Laybutt Found Deceased in NSW Bushland
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
48 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app