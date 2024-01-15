Kevin Nash Names Bobby Heenan, Jim Cornette, Paul Heyman, and Freddie Blassie as the Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Managers

Wrestling’s grandeur is not just about the athletes in the ring, but also about the master strategists who guide their careers. WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash gave us a glimpse into his thoughts on the most iconic wrestling managers in the latest episode of his podcast ‘Kliq This.’ His selections are a testament to the significant contributions these individuals have made to the sport.

Nash’s Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Managers

In a candid conversation, Nash revealed his picks for the Mount Rushmore of wrestling managers. His selections include Bobby Heenan, Jim Cornette (affectionately known as ‘Corny’), Paul Heyman, and Freddie Blassie. Each of these individuals, according to Nash, have left an indelible mark on wrestling with their managerial prowess and understanding of the sport.

Exclusion of Captain Lou Albano

One notable name missing from Nash’s list is Captain Lou Albano. Despite Albano’s reputation as a legendary WWE figure, Nash justified his exclusion by highlighting Albano’s active in-ring career. This, in Nash’s view, made Albano less of a pure manager, even though he had a significant influence in shaping the wrestling landscape.

Legacy of the Selected Managers

The wrestling managers Nash selected are renowned for their contributions to the sport. Their innovative strategies, understanding of wrestling dynamics, and ability to mold champions have earned them their prestigious status. Nash’s recognition of these figures underscores the pivotal role managers play in wrestling, providing a unique perspective on the sport’s rich history.