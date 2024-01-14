en English
Education

Kevin Guskiewicz: From Concussion Expert to MSU President

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST
Renowned academic and concussion expert, Kevin Guskiewicz, is set to take the helm as the President of Michigan State University (MSU). The appointment, unanimously approved by the University’s Board of Trustees in a special meeting in December, marks the culmination of a national search conducted by a 29-member committee. Guskiewicz, a 1984 alumnus of Greater Latrobe High School, is scheduled to begin his term in March.

A Storied Career

Prior to his new role at MSU, Guskiewicz served as the Chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC-Chapel Hill), overseeing a $1.2 billion research enterprise and effectively implementing strategic plans. His tenure, which ended on December 15, was marked by significant initiatives related to innovation, campus safety, and historical race-related reckoning. Importantly, Guskiewicz founded the Matthew Gfeller Sport-Related Traumatic Brain Injury Research Center and is nationally recognized for his expertise in sport-related concussions.

Academic Excellence and Recognition

Guskiewicz’s academic qualifications are equally impressive. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Athletic Training from West Chester University, a Master’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh, and a Ph.D. from the University of Virginia. His notable contributions to the field of concussion research have influenced guidelines within the NCAA and NFL, and earned him a place in the National Football League’s Head, Neck & Spine Committee. Moreover, Guskiewicz was the recipient of the prestigious 2011 MacArthur Fellow grant, underscoring his exceptional work.

Looking Ahead

As Guskiewicz prepares to assume the presidency at MSU, the academic community anticipates his leadership to continue shaping the university’s future, building on his formidable track record of innovation and commitment to student welfare. His ascension to the role of President of Michigan State University marks a significant milestone in a career marked by excellence and dedication to the advancement of knowledge.

Education
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

