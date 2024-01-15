Kevin Durant Lauds Joel Embiid's Game-Dominating Abilities Amid MVP Talks

Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers' center, has once again demonstrated his basketball prowess, leading his team to a convincing 124-115 victory over the Houston Rockets. Scoring a whopping 41 points, Embiid has extended his streak of 30-10 games to an impressive 16, a feat that has caught the attention of fans, analysts, and fellow players alike. Among the admirers of Embiid's skill is Kevin Durant, one of the greatest players in NBA history, who took to Twitter to laud Embiid's game-dominating abilities.

Advertisment

Embiid's Unstoppable Streak

The game against the Rockets was a testament to Embiid's exceptional skills on the court. In just over 30 minutes, he overwhelmed the Rockets, demonstrating his midrange jumper expertise and knack for drawing fouls. His performance also contributed significantly to an 'old-school' load management strategy, where the Sixers' bench players took over in the final quarter after Embiid had secured a significant lead.

A Glowing Endorsement from Durant

Advertisment

Durant's public endorsement of Embiid's talent has resonated with the basketball community. The Brooklyn Nets forward, who himself is regarded as one of the best players in the game, praised Embiid's ability to dominate the game within three quarters. Such commendation from a player of Durant's stature signifies the recognition of Embiid's talent at the highest level.

Embiid's MVP and Health Narrative

Embiid's dominating performances and consistent high-scoring games have kept him in the running for the coveted MVP award. However, some fans have raised concerns about prioritizing MVP narratives over Embiid's health, given his previous injuries. Yet, it is undeniable that Embiid's recent performances are carving his name firmly in the annals of NBA history. Matching Kareem Abdul-Jabar for the longest streak of 30-point, 10-rebound games since Wilt Chamberlain's 20 consecutive games during the 1963-64 NBA season is no small accomplishment.